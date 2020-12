Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

East Hampton’s Madonna has revealed a first—a tattoo.

The music mega-star debuted her very first tattoo, on her wrist, on Instagram. “Inked for The Very First Time…………..✍️. #family

@shamrocksocialclub @east_01 @shavawn8,” she wrote. Madonna got the tattoo done at Shamrock Social Club in West Hollywood by designer East Iz.

The tattoo features an initial for each of Madonna’s six kids—LRDMSE—Lourdes, 24, Rocco, 20, David, 15, Mercy, 14, and 8-year-old Estere and Stella.