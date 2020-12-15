Soothe the Soul with the East End’s Best of the Best Clam Chowder

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

When the weather gets this chilly, few dishes are as soothing as a big bowl of clam chowder. Whether you prefer your chowder white and creamy or red and brothy, Hamptons and North Fork restaurants have you covered. Last year, Dan’s Papers readers placed their votes and crowned these restaurants to be the best clam chowder purveyors on the East End. Try the chowders for yourself and, if you agree with their top-tier status, consider voting for them in the 2020 Best of the Best contest!

Best Clam Chowder in the Hamptons

Platinum – The Bell & Anchor; 3253 Noyac Road, Sag Harbor; bellandanchor.com

Gold – Springs Tavern; 15 Fort Pond Boulevard, East Hampton; thespringstavern.com

Silver – 78 Foster Restaurant & Bar; 78 Foster Avenue, Hampton Bays; 78fosterhamptons.com

Bronze – Canal Café; 44 Newtown Road, Hampton Bays; 78fosterhamptons.com

Best Clam Chowder on the North Fork

Platinum – A Lure Chowder House & Oysteria; 62300 Main Road, Southold; alurenorthfork.com

Gold – Hallock’s Cider Mill; 1960 Main Road, Laurel; facebook.com/Hallocks-Cider-Mill

Silver – Noah’s; 136 Front Street, Greenport; chefnoahs.com

Bronze – Little Creek Oyster Farm & Market; 37 Front Street, Greenport; littlecreekoysters.com

Check out all of our 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and visit DansBOTB.com to vote in the 2020 contest! Voting is open until midnight on December 31, and you can vote in every category in the South Fork and North Fork divisions—including Arts & Entertainment, Food & Drink, Home & Personal Services, Restaurants & Nightlife, Wellness & Beauty, Pet & Animal Services, Professional Services, Recreation Travel & Tourism, Shopping, and Wine & Wineries—every single day!