Top 5 East End Art Exhibitions: December 17–23, 2020

With gorgeous works of art on display in galleries and studios across the Hamptons and North Fork, there are always new masterpieces to be discovered every week. Here are five East End art exhibitions you need to check out this week—including the VSOP Winter Salon Exhibition.

Field of Dreams Walking Tour

Friday, December 18, 3 p.m.

Kick off the holidays with a socially distanced docent led walking tour through the Field of Dreams and meet the 2020 Parrish Road Show artist Scott Bluedorn, who will be onsite to give tours of the “Bonac Blind.” 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

VSOP Winter Salon Exhibition

December 19 & 20, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Join VSOP Projects for this year’s Winter Salon exhibition marking their 4th annual holiday season showcase of works by important local artists including Bill Albertini, Louise Crandell, Garance, Rainer Gross, Ro Lohin, Lesley Obrock, Arden Scott, Wendy Small, Kevin Wixted, Andre Worrell, Amy Worth, Dena Zemsky and Peter Trieber Jr. 311 Front Street, Greenport. 631-603-7736, vsopprojects.com

A Small Taste of Freedom Exhibition

Now through December 27.

A Small Taste of Freedom is an exhibition by the photographer Lindsay Morris which resulted from a collaboration between Morris and the Guild Hall Teen Arts Council (GHTAC) during the COVID-19 pandemic. Composed of portraits and audio interviews of GHTAC members living under New York State’s “stay at home” order, the exhibition captures the everyday happenings, coping mechanisms, and escape modes of area teens living through this historic moment. 158 Main Street, East Hampton. guildhall.org

2o2o Vision Exhibition

Now through December 27.

2020 has already experienced seismic events that are shifting values and shaping our choices as citizens and as creators. Southampton Arts Center and New York Academy of Art invited a talented group of creators to express what they saw, what they felt and what they experienced during this time of pause and reassessment, upheaval and risk, anxiety and uncertainty. 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. southamptonartscenter.org

James Croak: A Survey Exhibition

Now through January 10.

MM Fine Art Gallery mounts the first East End solo show of James Croak, a widely collected and published American artist. The survey show includes major works from private collections not seen in public in over 20 years. 4 North Main Street, Southampton. 631-259-2274, mmfineart.com

