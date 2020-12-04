Top 5 East End Art Exhibitions: December 4–10, 2020

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

With stunning works of art on display in galleries and studios across the Hamptons and North Fork, the East End is home to a masterful roster of artists in various media. Here are five East End art exhibitions you’ll want to check out this week!

Dorothy Ruddick Exhibition

Now through December 20.

The Drawing Room presents an exhibition of works by fiber artist Dorothy Ruddick. See common materials such as wool and cotton transformed into transcendent works of art. 55 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-5016, drawingroom-gallery.com

NADA Miami 2020

Now through December 31.

For the reimagined format of NADA Miami, Halsey McKay Gallery presents all new work by Elias Hansen, Denise Kupferschmidt, Maysha Mohamedi, Hilary Pecis and Miranda Fengyuan Zhang. 79 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. halseymckay.com

B-CAWZ Exhibition

Now through January 3.

This new White Room Gallery exhibition is one that truly makes a difference. Dandelion, a social impact company, saw a way to financially improve the lives of artisans around the world through the coalescing of the thousand-year-old rug weaving tradition with creations from renowned contemporary artists. The artists selected wanted to be part of a cause that changes lives. 2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. thewhiteroom.gallery

Silverbrook Art Glass Works Exhibit

Now through January 9.

On view in the History in the Hall cases, the Suffolk County Historical Society’s entire Silverbrook Collection will be showcased for the first time in over 30 years. 300 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

Are We There Yet? Exhibition

Now through January 28.

Tripoli Gallery presents Are We There Yet?, the gallery’s 16th annual Thanksgiving Collective. It includes works by Sabra Moon Elliot, Rhys Gaetano, Judith Hudson, Bryan Hunt, Yung Jake, Liz Markus, Bella McGoldrick, Laith McGregor, Angelbert Metoyer, Miles Partington, Lauren West and Lucy Winton. 26 Ardsley Road, Wainscott. tripoligallery.com

