Netflix has renewed its Regency romance, Bridgerton, for a second season.

The show, which features the voice of beloved Sag Harbor performer Julie Andrews as an anonymous gossip columnist in 19th Century London, is based on a series of books by Julia Quinn. The first season was primarily based on The Duke and I and followed the love story of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page). The second season will be based on The Viscount Who Loved Me and focus on Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton brother, and his search for a suitable wife.

The new season was announced on Twitter with a message from Lady Whistledown (Andrews).

Dear Readers, I dare say this may be the most exciting edition of my column yet… pic.twitter.com/jwOJwl6zQi — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) January 21, 2021

Watch the first season on Netflix now.