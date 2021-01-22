South o’ the Highway

Netflix’s Bridgerton Featuring Julie Andrews Renewed for Season 2

Netflix has renewed its Regency romance, Bridgerton, for a second season.

The show, which features the voice of beloved Sag Harbor performer Julie Andrews as an anonymous gossip columnist in 19th Century London, is based on a series of books by Julia Quinn. The first season was primarily based on The Duke and I and followed the love story of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page). The second season will be based on The Viscount Who Loved Me and focus on Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton brother, and his search for a suitable wife.

The new season was announced on Twitter with a message from Lady Whistledown (Andrews).

Watch the first season on Netflix now.

