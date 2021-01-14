The Scoop

East Hampton Covid-19 Test Site Debuts to High Demand

By Posted on
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a man to be tested for the coronavirus disease on January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

A new drive-through coronavirus test site opened Jan. 6 at East Hampton Town Hall to meet growing demand amid a surge in Covid-19 cases nationwide, including on the East End — and residents turned out in force.

The website for residents to make an appointment, testbeforeyougo.com, proved spotty on the first day, when 125 people showed up to get tested, town officials said, noting that opening a Montauk location is under consideration.

“There’s quite a bit of demand townwide,” East Hampton Town Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc told the Jan. 7 board meeting. “The number of cases in the town are much higher than they were during the initial outbreak.”

THIS IS THE WAY: amRUSH reaction to The Mandalorian season two finale

amRUSH

Covid-19 cases have tripled since October to nearly 900 as of last week, the supervisor said. The number of cases across Suffolk County recently doubled in a two-month period to more than 100,000.

COVID-19 PCR (RNA) nasal swab testing, rapid antigen testing for active viral infection diagnosis, and antibody blood testing to determine if someone has had a previous case of the virus will be available at East Hampton Town Hall from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days per week.

The cost will be $179 for the PCR nasal swab test, $99 for the rapid antigen test and $59 for the antibody test, all of which is covered by insurance. A limited number of free tests will be made available to those in financial need, the town said. 

The testing will be conducted by Collection Sites, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of QuestCap Inc.

About the Author

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites