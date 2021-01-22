Podcasts

‘Who’s Here in the Hamptons’ Podcast: Dr. Joanna Massey

Dr. Joanna Massey
Photo: ©Simpson Portraits

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcastDan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

On Episode 12 of the podcast, Dan speaks with Dr. Joanna Massey, President and CEO of the J.D. Massey Associates consulting firm and doctor of psychology. With more than 25 years of experience in the media industry at companies, such as Condé Nast, Lionsgate, CBS, Viacom, Discovery and Hasbro, Massey has managed brand reputation, corporate turnaround, crisis communications, culture transformation and multi-million-dollar P&Ls.

Who’s Here in the Hamptons

In her interview, she talks about integrating multiple generations in one work place and the value and necessity of each generation.

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast here.

