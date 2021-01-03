Riverhead TJ Maxx Worker Carjacked at Gunpoint

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A man armed with a handgun carjacked an employee of the TJ Maxx store in Riverhead and fled the scene in the victim’s Audi early Sunday morning, Riverhead Town Police said.

The manager of the TJ Maxx on Old Country Road reported that an employee, a 22-year-old woman, was sitting in her gray 2019 Audi S4 in the parking lot outside of the store when the robber flashed a silver handgun while demanding her wallet and everything she had shortly after 4 a.m., police said.

The victim got out of the car. The gunman got in and fled in the vehicle, which was last seen heading westbound on Old Country Road, police said. Responding officers searched the area and found some of the victim’s belongings along Old Country Road, but did not find the Audi, authorities said. Police alerted surrounding police departments to be on alert for the stolen vehicle.

Investigators ask anyone that may have witnessed the robbery to call the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500. All calls will be held in confidence.