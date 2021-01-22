Top 5 East End Art Exhibitions: January 22–28, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End has a wealth of inspiring exhibitions on view at its art galleries and museums this week. Have you checked out all of this week’s must-see East End art shows and exhibits yet?

GEMS Exhibition

Now through January.

Time is nearly up to check out Grenning Gallery’s annual end-of-year group show featuring major new works by their top artists, combined with a salon style wall of smaller works. 26 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-8469, grenninggallery.com

Lois Dodd & Alex Katz Exhibition

Now through January 31.

The Drawing Room and Eric Brown Art Group are present a two-person exhibition of paintings by Lois Dodd and Alex Katz. The gallery is open on Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. 55 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-5016, drawingroom-gallery.com

Winter Small Works Exhibition

Now through February 28.

Alex Ferrone Gallery’s eighth annual Winter Small Works exhibition is a national juried exhibition featuring 51 works measuring 12 inches or smaller by 40 artists from across the country. 25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

SAC Storefront Art Project: Priceless

Now through April 5.

Southampton Arts Center has launched the first installation in an exciting new project to fill vacant village boutiques with art—the Storefront Art Project. See Alice Hope’s multimedia installation “Priceless” located at the former Chico’s before it disappears. 8 Jobs Lane, Southampton. southamptonartscenter.org

Urban/Suburban Exhibition

Now on view.

On view in Suffolk County Historical Society’s Gish Gallery, Long Island photographer Neil Scholl’s work focuses on street and documentary. This curated exhibit contrasts his extraordinary street photography of NYC in the 1950s–70s with more recent images of the North Fork. 300 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

