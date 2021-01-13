Top 5 Live Events on the East End: January 14–20, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There’s so much to do and see on the East End this week, with several fun, exciting events on offer. This week’s top live events include a psychic dinner, a hike through the Promised Land and more!

NYSOA Winter Waterfowl Count

Saturday, January 16.

At one time, a great variety of waterfowl wintered on Long Island, but now, due to habitat loss, food scarcity and the introduction of nonnative species of water birds, the local wintering population of waterfowl is slowly diminishing. To assess this situation and record the number of overwintering waterfowl, the New York State Ornithological Association sponsors an annual waterfowl count throughout the state, which the South Fork Natural History Museum invited intermediate birders to take part in. 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Promised Land Hike

Saturday, January 16, 10 a.m.

Enjoy hiking in undeveloped Napeague State Park, through the site of the former Smith Meal Fish Factory and along a stretch of Gardiners Bay known as the Promised Land. Meet the East Hampton Trails Preservation Society in the parking lot at the intersection of Cranberry Hole and Napeague Meadow Roads. Napeague. 914-227-6193, ehtps.org

ARF Pet Food Pantry

Saturday, January 16, Noon–3 p.m.

ARF’s pet food pantry will be open on Saturday, January 16, for both cat and dog food donations and for food pick-up for those who need assistance in our community at the ARF Adoption Center. Donations of unopened bags of cat and dog food (both wet and dry) and treats are needed. 124 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. arfhamptons.org

Psychic Dinner Night

Monday, January 18, 6 p.m.

See what 2021 will bring—invite your friends and family to dinner and a private psychic experience with Brenda Lee & Co. The buffet-style dinner includes salad, entrée, dessert, coffee and soda. Tickets are $65 per person. Dinner includes a one-on-one private meeting! Desmond’s Restaurant at East Wind, 5720 NY-25A, Wading River. 631-846-2335, eastwindlongisland.com

202.0 Winter Miles Challenge

Now through March 20.

Put on your snowshoes, hiking boots or grab your bike and get ready for this daunting winter challenge. With a team or solo, you’re tasked with breaking 202 miles on foot or 500 miles on bike anywhere through the end of the season. Proceeds benefit the Never Stop Running Foundation, an organization supporting athletic and charitable events as they raise awareness and foster community involvement. events.elitefeats.com/winterchallenge20

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.