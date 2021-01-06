Top 5 Live Events on the East End: January 7–13, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There’s so much to do and see on the East End this week, with some truly spectacular events on offer. This week’s top live events include a walking tour of the infamous Camp Hero, a search for snowy owls and more!

The Best of Camp Hero Tour

Saturday, January 9, 10 a.m.

The East Hampton Trails Preservation Society’s 3.5-mile tour takes the group from deeply wooded sections of Camp Hero to the Bluff Trail with striking ocean views. Meet in the Montauk Lighthouse parking area, lower level, at the far eastern end. 2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-725-3367, ehtps.org

Adult Circuit Training with Rachel Haab

Saturday, January 9, 10:30 a.m.

This 45-minute circuit training class is a total-body, heart-pumping, get-your-mind-right style of class that is great for all fitness levels. Registration is $20. Community Learning Center at Neighborhood House, 92 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton. 631-655-4586, projectmost.org

Montauk Point Seal Hikes

January 9 & 10, 11 a.m.

A State Park naturalist will lead visitors on a 2–3 hour long leisurely beach walk to an area where up to four species of seals can be observed. Along the hike, hikers will see many winter birds and explore marine geology. Space is limited and reservations are required. Registration is $4. 2000 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-5000, parks.ny.gov

Snowy Owls on Long Island

Sunday, January 10, 10:30 a.m.

This time of year, snowy owls venture to the sandy beaches of Long Island from far north of the Arctic Circle. Join South Fork Natural History Museum educator Rachel Speckenbach for a chance to see this magnificent creature in its winter habitat. Registration is $10, kids $7. 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. sofo.org

Penguin Encounters

Monday–Friday, 1:15 p.m.

Imagine a close-up meeting with an African penguin—a 30-minute experience where you go behind the scenes and learn how Long Island Aquarium’s experts care for these playful birds. Guests will see the inner workings of the Penguin Pavilion habitat firsthand, learn how staff cares for the exhibit’s residents and take a photo to capture the incredible moment. Registration is $65 in addition to the cost of general admission. longislandaquarium.com

