Dan’s Best of the Best 2020 Winners: Home & Personal Services

You cast your votes. We counted them. And without further ado, we present the 2020 winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best Home & Personal Services categories! Let’s give a big round of applause to the East End businesses who won this prestigious contest!

Keep an eye out as we announce more 2020 winners online, but you can find them all in the February 26, 2021 issue of Dan’s Papers, which is online now!

Check out all the announced 2020 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to find more East End favorites.

North Fork

Best Power Washer

Absolute Clean

Best Home Inspection

AC&E Home Inspection Corp.

Best Chimney Service

Ace Chimney Experts

Best Handyman

All Island Handyman

Best Party Rental / Services

American Tent Company

Best Cleaning Service

C’s Home & Office Management

Best Closet Design

California Closets

Best Contractor

Campo Brothers

Best Flooring

Cancos

Best Landscaper / Gardener

Chris Mohr Landscaping & Masonry

Best Masonry / Stone / Tile

Chris Mohr Landscaping & Masonry

Best Fence Company

Craftsman Fence

Best Window Cleaning

Crystal Clear Window Cleaning

Best Moving Company

Despatch of Southampton

Best House Painter / Painting Company

Dinome Painting

Best Interior Design

Dream Windows & Interiors

Best Awning Company

East End Awnings

Best Builder

Eastbay Builders

Best Remodeling

Eastbay Builders

Best Environmental Services

Eastern Environmental Solutions

Best Waste Management / Trash Disposal

Emil Norsic & Son Inc.

Best Tree Service

Fox Tree Service

Best Domestic Agency

Hamptons Employment Agency

Best Security Alarm Company

Intellitec

Best Swimming Pool Builder

Islandia

Best Heating / Air Conditioning

Kolb

Best Swimming Pool Service

M & M Pools

Best Roofer

M Stevens Roofing

Best Mold Inspection / Removal

Mold Pro Inc.

Best Electrician / Electric Company

Paul Burns Electrical Contractors

Best Oil / Gas / Propane Company

Peconic Energy Corp.

Best House Watcher / Property Management

Peconic Home Management

Best Kitchen / Bath

Peconic Kitchen and Bath

Best Irrigation

RB Irrigation

Best Car Wash

Riverhead Auto Wash & Detail Center

Best Auto Body Repair Shop

Starlite Auto Body

Best Home Stager

Styled and Sold

Best Shipping / Packing

The UPS Store

Best Windows / Doors / Garage Doors

Titan Overhead Doors

Best Pest Control

Twin Forks Pest Control

Best Plumber

Hardy Plumbing

South Fork

Best Cleaning Service

A Votre Service!

Best House Watcher / Property Management

A Votre Service!

Best Home Inspection

AC&E Home Inspection Corp.

Best Chimney Service

Ace Chimney Experts

Best Masonry / Stone / Tile

Ace Chimney Experts

Best Windows / Doors / Garage Doors

All Island Garage Door

Best Party Rental / Services

American Tent Company

Best Swimming Pool Service

Aquaman Pool Services

Best Water Services

Better Water

Best Contractor

Campo Brothers

Best Flooring

Carpetman

Best Kitchen / Bath

Ciuffo Cabinetry

Best Closet Design

Closet Factory

Best Fence Company

Craftsman Fence

Best Moving Company

Despatch of Southampton

Best Auto Body Repair Shop

Dietrich’s Auto

Best House Painter / Painting Company

Dinome Painting

Best Awning Company

East End Awnings

Best Builder

Eastbay Builders

Best Environmental Services

Eastern Environmental Solutions

Best Waste Management / Trash Disposal

Emil Norsic & Son

Best Tree Service

Fox Tree Service

Best Domestic Agency

Hamptons Employment Agency

Best Heating / Air Conditioning

Hardy Plumbing & Heating

Best Interior Design

Hildreth’s Home Goods

Best Home Stager

Home Staging by SPC

Best Security Alarm Company

Intellitec

Best Irrigation

K. Clemenz Irrigation

Best Electrician / Electric Company

Leo’s Electric

Best Remodeling

M. Stevens Roofing and Remodeling

Best Roofer

M. Stevens Roofing and Remodeling

Best Storage

Mark Press Moving & Storage

Best Plumber

Montauk Plumbing and Heating

Best Mold Inspection / Removal

Quality Air Care

Best Fireplace Store

Sag Harbor Fireplace

Best Power Washer

Schindler Cleaning Companies

Best Window Cleaning

Schindler Cleaning Companies

Best Car Wash

Southampton Car Wash

Best Handyman

Southampton Handyman

Best Swimming Pool Builder

Spring & Summer Activities

Best Oil / Gas / Propane Company

Suburban Propane

Best Shipping/Packing

The UPS Store

Best Pest Control

Twin Forks Pest Control

Best Landscaper / Gardener

Unlimited Earth Care