Dan’s Best of the Best 2020 Winners: Home & Personal Services

You cast your votes. We counted them. And without further ado, we present the 2020 winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best Home & Personal Services categories! Let’s give a big round of applause to the East End businesses who won this prestigious contest!
Keep an eye out as we announce more 2020 winners online, but you can find them all in the February 26, 2021 issue of Dan’s Papers, which is online now!
Check out all the announced 2020 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to find more East End favorites.
North Fork
Best Power Washer
Absolute Clean
Best Home Inspection
AC&E Home Inspection Corp.
Best Chimney Service
Ace Chimney Experts
Best Handyman
All Island Handyman
Best Party Rental / Services
American Tent Company
Best Cleaning Service
C’s Home & Office Management
Best Closet Design
California Closets
Best Contractor
Campo Brothers
Best Flooring
Cancos
Best Landscaper / Gardener
Chris Mohr Landscaping & Masonry
Best Masonry / Stone / Tile
Chris Mohr Landscaping & Masonry
Best Fence Company
Craftsman Fence
Best Window Cleaning
Crystal Clear Window Cleaning
Best Moving Company
Despatch of Southampton
Best House Painter / Painting Company
Dinome Painting
Best Interior Design
Dream Windows & Interiors
Best Awning Company
East End Awnings
Best Builder
Eastbay Builders
Best Remodeling
Eastbay Builders
Best Environmental Services
Eastern Environmental Solutions
Best Waste Management / Trash Disposal
Emil Norsic & Son Inc.
Best Tree Service
Fox Tree Service
Best Domestic Agency
Hamptons Employment Agency
Best Security Alarm Company
Intellitec
Best Swimming Pool Builder
Islandia
Best Heating / Air Conditioning
Kolb
Best Swimming Pool Service
M & M Pools
Best Roofer
M Stevens Roofing
Best Mold Inspection / Removal
Mold Pro Inc.
Best Electrician / Electric Company
Paul Burns Electrical Contractors
Best Oil / Gas / Propane Company
Peconic Energy Corp.
Best House Watcher / Property Management
Peconic Home Management
Best Kitchen / Bath
Peconic Kitchen and Bath
Best Irrigation
RB Irrigation
Best Car Wash
Riverhead Auto Wash & Detail Center
Best Auto Body Repair Shop
Starlite Auto Body
Best Home Stager
Styled and Sold
Best Shipping / Packing
The UPS Store
Best Windows / Doors / Garage Doors
Titan Overhead Doors
Best Pest Control
Twin Forks Pest Control
Best Plumber
Hardy Plumbing
South Fork
Best Cleaning Service
A Votre Service!
Best House Watcher / Property Management
A Votre Service!
Best Home Inspection
AC&E Home Inspection Corp.
Best Chimney Service
Ace Chimney Experts
Best Masonry / Stone / Tile
Ace Chimney Experts
Best Windows / Doors / Garage Doors
All Island Garage Door
Best Party Rental / Services
American Tent Company
Best Swimming Pool Service
Aquaman Pool Services
Best Water Services
Better Water
Best Contractor
Campo Brothers
Best Flooring
Carpetman
Best Kitchen / Bath
Ciuffo Cabinetry
Best Closet Design
Closet Factory
Best Fence Company
Craftsman Fence
Best Moving Company
Despatch of Southampton
Best Auto Body Repair Shop
Dietrich’s Auto
Best House Painter / Painting Company
Dinome Painting
Best Awning Company
East End Awnings
Best Builder
Eastbay Builders
Best Environmental Services
Eastern Environmental Solutions
Best Waste Management / Trash Disposal
Emil Norsic & Son
Best Tree Service
Fox Tree Service
Best Domestic Agency
Hamptons Employment Agency
Best Heating / Air Conditioning
Hardy Plumbing & Heating
Best Interior Design
Hildreth’s Home Goods
Best Home Stager
Home Staging by SPC
Best Security Alarm Company
Intellitec
Best Irrigation
K. Clemenz Irrigation
Best Electrician / Electric Company
Leo’s Electric
Best Remodeling
M. Stevens Roofing and Remodeling
Best Roofer
M. Stevens Roofing and Remodeling
Best Storage
Mark Press Moving & Storage
Best Plumber
Montauk Plumbing and Heating
Best Mold Inspection / Removal
Quality Air Care
Best Fireplace Store
Sag Harbor Fireplace
Best Power Washer
Schindler Cleaning Companies
Best Window Cleaning
Schindler Cleaning Companies
Best Car Wash
Southampton Car Wash
Best Handyman
Southampton Handyman
Best Swimming Pool Builder
Spring & Summer Activities
Best Oil / Gas / Propane Company
Suburban Propane
Best Shipping/Packing
The UPS Store
Best Pest Control
Twin Forks Pest Control
Best Landscaper / Gardener
Unlimited Earth Care