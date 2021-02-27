Dan's Best of the Best

Dan’s Best of the Best 2020 Winners: Home & Personal Services

Painting the interior with tins and brushes
You cast your votes. We counted them. And without further ado, we present the 2020 winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best Home & Personal Services categories! Let’s give a big round of applause to the East End businesses who won this prestigious contest!

North Fork

Best Power Washer
Absolute Clean

Best Home Inspection
AC&E Home Inspection Corp.

Best Chimney Service
Ace Chimney Experts

Best Handyman
All Island Handyman

Best Party Rental / Services
American Tent Company

Best Cleaning Service
C’s Home & Office Management

Best Closet Design
California Closets

Best Contractor
Campo Brothers

Best Flooring
Cancos

Best Landscaper / Gardener
Chris Mohr Landscaping & Masonry

Best Masonry / Stone / Tile
Chris Mohr Landscaping & Masonry

Best Fence Company
Craftsman Fence

Best Window Cleaning
Crystal Clear Window Cleaning

Best Moving Company
Despatch of Southampton

Best House Painter / Painting Company
Dinome Painting

Best Interior Design
Dream Windows & Interiors

Best Awning Company
East End Awnings

Best Builder
Eastbay Builders

Best Remodeling
Eastbay Builders

Best Environmental Services
Eastern Environmental Solutions

Best Waste Management / Trash Disposal
Emil Norsic & Son Inc.

Best Tree Service
Fox Tree Service

Best Domestic Agency
Hamptons Employment Agency

Best Security Alarm Company
Intellitec

Best Swimming Pool Builder
Islandia

Best Heating / Air Conditioning
Kolb

Best Swimming Pool Service
M & M Pools

Best Roofer
M Stevens Roofing

Best Mold Inspection / Removal
Mold Pro Inc.

Best Electrician / Electric Company
Paul Burns Electrical Contractors

Best Oil / Gas / Propane Company
Peconic Energy Corp.

Best House Watcher / Property Management
Peconic Home Management

Best Kitchen / Bath
Peconic Kitchen and Bath

Best Irrigation
RB Irrigation

Best Car Wash
Riverhead Auto Wash & Detail Center

Best Auto Body Repair Shop
Starlite Auto Body

Best Home Stager
Styled and Sold

Best Shipping / Packing
The UPS Store

Best Windows / Doors / Garage Doors
Titan Overhead Doors

Best Pest Control
Twin Forks Pest Control

Best Plumber
Hardy Plumbing

South Fork

Best Cleaning Service
A Votre Service!

Best House Watcher / Property Management
A Votre Service!

Best Home Inspection
AC&E Home Inspection Corp.

Best Chimney Service
Ace Chimney Experts

Best Masonry / Stone / Tile
Ace Chimney Experts

Best Windows / Doors / Garage Doors
All Island Garage Door

Best Party Rental / Services
American Tent Company

Best Swimming Pool Service
Aquaman Pool Services

Best Water Services
Better Water

Best Contractor
Campo Brothers

Best Flooring
Carpetman

Best Kitchen / Bath
Ciuffo Cabinetry

Best Closet Design
Closet Factory

Best Fence Company
Craftsman Fence

Best Moving Company
Despatch of Southampton

Best Auto Body Repair Shop
Dietrich’s Auto

Best House Painter / Painting Company
Dinome Painting

Best Awning Company
East End Awnings

Best Builder
Eastbay Builders

Best Environmental Services
Eastern Environmental Solutions

Best Waste Management / Trash Disposal
Emil Norsic & Son

Best Tree Service
Fox Tree Service

Best Domestic Agency
Hamptons Employment Agency

Best Heating / Air Conditioning
Hardy Plumbing & Heating

Best Interior Design
Hildreth’s Home Goods

Best Home Stager
Home Staging by SPC

Best Security Alarm Company
Intellitec

Best Irrigation
K. Clemenz Irrigation

Best Electrician / Electric Company
Leo’s Electric

Best Remodeling
M. Stevens Roofing and Remodeling

Best Roofer
M. Stevens Roofing and Remodeling

Best Storage
Mark Press Moving & Storage

Best Plumber
Montauk Plumbing and Heating

Best Mold Inspection / Removal
Quality Air Care

Best Fireplace Store
Sag Harbor Fireplace

Best Power Washer
Schindler Cleaning Companies

Best Window Cleaning
Schindler Cleaning Companies

Best Car Wash
Southampton Car Wash

Best Handyman
Southampton Handyman

Best Swimming Pool Builder
Spring & Summer Activities

Best Oil / Gas / Propane Company
Suburban Propane

Best Shipping/Packing
The UPS Store

Best Pest Control
Twin Forks Pest Control

Best Landscaper / Gardener
Unlimited Earth Care

