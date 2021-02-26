Dan’s Best of the Best 2020 Winners: Food & Drink

Dan's Best of the Best

Vegetables, fresh, healthy food, shopping, vitamin, flat lay, food, fiber, colorful, ingredient
Credit: Getty Images

You cast your votes. We counted them. And without further ado, we present the 2020 winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best Food & Drink categories! Let’s give a big round of applause to the East End businesses who won this prestigious contest!

Keep an eye out as we announce more 2020 winners online, but you can find them all in the February 26, 2021 issue of Dan’s Papers, which is online now!

Check out all the announced 2020 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to find more East End favorites.

North Fork

Best Deli
Ammirati’s of Love Lane

Best Clam / Lobster Bake
Buoy One Seafood Restaurant & Market

Best Steak
Cliff’s Elbow Room

Best Coffee
D’latte Cafe & Bakery

Best Health Food
Fit-Foods

Best Bagels
Goldberg’s Famous Bagels

Best BBQ
Grace & Grit

Best French Fries
Grace & Grit

Best Brewery
Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.

Best Gyro
Hellenic Snack Bar & Restaurant

Best Cheese Shop
Kate’s Cheese Co.

Best Raw Bar
Little Creek Oyster Farm & Market

Best Gourmet Food Shop
Lombardi’s Love Lane Market

Best Lobster Roll
Love Lane Kitchen

Best Margarita
Lucharitos

Best Frozen Yogurt
Magic Fountain

Best Ice Cream
Magic Fountain

Best Fried Chicken
Main Road Biscuit Co.

Best Taco
Mattitaco

Best Pizza
Michelangelo of Mattituck

Best Desserts
Modern Snack Bar

Best Cocktails
Montauk Distilling Company

Best Local Beverage
Montauk Distilling Company

Best Candy Store
North Fork Chocolate Company

Best Clam Chowder
Port Waterfront Bar & Grill

Best Beer / Beverage Distributor
Riverhead Beverage

Best Farmers Market
Riverhead Farmers Market

Best Lobster Dinner
Southold Fish Market

Best Seafood Shop
Southold Fish Market

Best Wings
Spicy’s BBQ

Best Bakery
The Blue Duck Bakery Cafe

Best Cookies
The Blue Duck Bakery Cafe

Best Cupcakes
The Blue Duck Bakery Cafe

Best Butcher
The Butcher at Wading River Market

Best Sushi
Tony’s Fusion North

Best Wine / Liquor Store
Towne Cellars

Best Burgers
Tweed’s Restaurant & Buffalo Bar

Best Farm Stand
Wowak Farms

South Fork

Best Clam Chowder
Bell & Anchor

Best Steak
Bobby Van’s

Best Frozen Yogurt
Buddha Berry

Best Lobster Roll
Canal Cafe

Best Wine / Liquor Store
Churchill Wines (Tie)

Best Bakery
Citarella

Best Pizza
Citarella

Best Seafood Shop
Citarella

Best Beer / Beverage Distributor
Classic Beverage

Best Clam / Lobster Bake
Cor-J Seafood

Best Raw Bar
Cowfish

Best Fried Chicken
Cromer’s Country Market

Best Butcher
Cromer’s Country Market (Tie)

Best Bagels
Goldberg’s Famous Bagels

Best Coffee
Java Nation

Best Gyro
John Papas Cafe

Best Butcher
Justin’s Chop Shop (Tie)

Best Margarita
K Pasa

Best Deli
Katrinkas Deli

Best Taco
La Fondita

Best Cookies
Levain Bakery

Best French Fries
LT Burger

Best Cupcakes
Mary’s Marvelous

Best Brewery
Montauk Brewing Company

Best Local Beverage
Montauk Distilling Company

Best Farm Stand
Nurel’s Farmers Market

Best Lobster Dinner
Out of the Blue

Best Health Food
Provisions

Best Cocktails
Rumba Inspired Island Cuisine & Rum Bar

Best Desserts
Rumba Inspired Island Cuisine & Rum Bar

Best Salad Bar
Schmidt’s Market

Best Sushi
Sen Restaurant

Best Ice Cream
Sip’n Soda

Best Wings
Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More

Best Gourmet Food Shop
Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine

Best Candy Store
The Candied Anchor

Best Cheese Shop
The Cheese Shoppe

Best Wine / Liquor Store
Towne Cellars (Tie)

Best BBQ
Townline BBQ

Best Burgers
Union Burger Bar

Best Farmers Market
Westhampton Beach Farmers Market

