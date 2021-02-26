Dan’s Best of the Best 2020 Winners: Food & Drink

You cast your votes. We counted them. And without further ado, we present the 2020 winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best Food & Drink categories! Let’s give a big round of applause to the East End businesses who won this prestigious contest!
Keep an eye out as we announce more 2020 winners online, but you can find them all in the February 26, 2021 issue of Dan’s Papers, which is online now!
Check out all the announced 2020 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to find more East End favorites.
North Fork
Best Deli
Ammirati’s of Love Lane
Best Clam / Lobster Bake
Buoy One Seafood Restaurant & Market
Best Steak
Cliff’s Elbow Room
Best Coffee
D’latte Cafe & Bakery
Best Health Food
Fit-Foods
Best Bagels
Goldberg’s Famous Bagels
Best BBQ
Grace & Grit
Best French Fries
Grace & Grit
Best Brewery
Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.
Best Gyro
Hellenic Snack Bar & Restaurant
Best Cheese Shop
Kate’s Cheese Co.
Best Raw Bar
Little Creek Oyster Farm & Market
Best Gourmet Food Shop
Lombardi’s Love Lane Market
Best Lobster Roll
Love Lane Kitchen
Best Margarita
Lucharitos
Best Frozen Yogurt
Magic Fountain
Best Ice Cream
Magic Fountain
Best Fried Chicken
Main Road Biscuit Co.
Best Taco
Mattitaco
Best Pizza
Michelangelo of Mattituck
Best Desserts
Modern Snack Bar
Best Cocktails
Montauk Distilling Company
Best Local Beverage
Montauk Distilling Company
Best Candy Store
North Fork Chocolate Company
Best Clam Chowder
Port Waterfront Bar & Grill
Best Beer / Beverage Distributor
Riverhead Beverage
Best Farmers Market
Riverhead Farmers Market
Best Lobster Dinner
Southold Fish Market
Best Seafood Shop
Southold Fish Market
Best Wings
Spicy’s BBQ
Best Bakery
The Blue Duck Bakery Cafe
Best Cookies
The Blue Duck Bakery Cafe
Best Cupcakes
The Blue Duck Bakery Cafe
Best Butcher
The Butcher at Wading River Market
Best Sushi
Tony’s Fusion North
Best Wine / Liquor Store
Towne Cellars
Best Burgers
Tweed’s Restaurant & Buffalo Bar
Best Farm Stand
Wowak Farms
South Fork
Best Clam Chowder
Bell & Anchor
Best Steak
Bobby Van’s
Best Frozen Yogurt
Buddha Berry
Best Lobster Roll
Canal Cafe
Best Wine / Liquor Store
Churchill Wines (Tie)
Best Bakery
Citarella
Best Pizza
Citarella
Best Seafood Shop
Citarella
Best Beer / Beverage Distributor
Classic Beverage
Best Clam / Lobster Bake
Cor-J Seafood
Best Raw Bar
Cowfish
Best Fried Chicken
Cromer’s Country Market
Best Butcher
Cromer’s Country Market (Tie)
Best Bagels
Goldberg’s Famous Bagels
Best Coffee
Java Nation
Best Gyro
John Papas Cafe
Best Butcher
Justin’s Chop Shop (Tie)
Best Margarita
K Pasa
Best Deli
Katrinkas Deli
Best Taco
La Fondita
Best Cookies
Levain Bakery
Best French Fries
LT Burger
Best Cupcakes
Mary’s Marvelous
Best Brewery
Montauk Brewing Company
Best Local Beverage
Montauk Distilling Company
Best Farm Stand
Nurel’s Farmers Market
Best Lobster Dinner
Out of the Blue
Best Health Food
Provisions
Best Cocktails
Rumba Inspired Island Cuisine & Rum Bar
Best Desserts
Rumba Inspired Island Cuisine & Rum Bar
Best Salad Bar
Schmidt’s Market
Best Sushi
Sen Restaurant
Best Ice Cream
Sip’n Soda
Best Wings
Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More
Best Gourmet Food Shop
Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine
Best Candy Store
The Candied Anchor
Best Cheese Shop
The Cheese Shoppe
Best Wine / Liquor Store
Towne Cellars (Tie)
Best BBQ
Townline BBQ
Best Burgers
Union Burger Bar
Best Farmers Market
Westhampton Beach Farmers Market