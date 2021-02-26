Dan’s Best of the Best 2020 Winners: Food & Drink

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

You cast your votes. We counted them. And without further ado, we present the 2020 winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best Food & Drink categories! Let’s give a big round of applause to the East End businesses who won this prestigious contest!

Keep an eye out as we announce more 2020 winners online, but you can find them all in the February 26, 2021 issue of Dan’s Papers, which is online now!

Check out all the announced 2020 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to find more East End favorites.

North Fork

Best Deli

Ammirati’s of Love Lane

Best Clam / Lobster Bake

Buoy One Seafood Restaurant & Market

Best Steak

Cliff’s Elbow Room

Best Coffee

D’latte Cafe & Bakery

Best Health Food

Fit-Foods

Best Bagels

Goldberg’s Famous Bagels

Best BBQ

Grace & Grit

Best French Fries

Grace & Grit

Best Brewery

Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.

Best Gyro

Hellenic Snack Bar & Restaurant

Best Cheese Shop

Kate’s Cheese Co.

Best Raw Bar

Little Creek Oyster Farm & Market

Best Gourmet Food Shop

Lombardi’s Love Lane Market

Best Lobster Roll

Love Lane Kitchen

Best Margarita

Lucharitos

Best Frozen Yogurt

Magic Fountain

Best Ice Cream

Magic Fountain

Best Fried Chicken

Main Road Biscuit Co.

Best Taco

Mattitaco

Best Pizza

Michelangelo of Mattituck

Best Desserts

Modern Snack Bar

Best Cocktails

Montauk Distilling Company

Best Local Beverage

Montauk Distilling Company

Best Candy Store

North Fork Chocolate Company

Best Clam Chowder

Port Waterfront Bar & Grill

Best Beer / Beverage Distributor

Riverhead Beverage

Best Farmers Market

Riverhead Farmers Market

Best Lobster Dinner

Southold Fish Market

Best Seafood Shop

Southold Fish Market

Best Wings

Spicy’s BBQ

Best Bakery

The Blue Duck Bakery Cafe

Best Cookies

The Blue Duck Bakery Cafe

Best Cupcakes

The Blue Duck Bakery Cafe

Best Butcher

The Butcher at Wading River Market

Best Sushi

Tony’s Fusion North

Best Wine / Liquor Store

Towne Cellars

Best Burgers

Tweed’s Restaurant & Buffalo Bar

Best Farm Stand

Wowak Farms

South Fork

Best Clam Chowder

Bell & Anchor

Best Steak

Bobby Van’s

Best Frozen Yogurt

Buddha Berry

Best Lobster Roll

Canal Cafe

Best Wine / Liquor Store

Churchill Wines (Tie)

Best Bakery

Citarella

Best Pizza

Citarella

Best Seafood Shop

Citarella

Best Beer / Beverage Distributor

Classic Beverage

Best Clam / Lobster Bake

Cor-J Seafood

Best Raw Bar

Cowfish

Best Fried Chicken

Cromer’s Country Market

Best Butcher

Cromer’s Country Market (Tie)

Best Bagels

Goldberg’s Famous Bagels

Best Coffee

Java Nation

Best Gyro

John Papas Cafe

Best Butcher

Justin’s Chop Shop (Tie)

Best Margarita

K Pasa

Best Deli

Katrinkas Deli

Best Taco

La Fondita

Best Cookies

Levain Bakery

Best French Fries

LT Burger

Best Cupcakes

Mary’s Marvelous

Best Brewery

Montauk Brewing Company

Best Local Beverage

Montauk Distilling Company

Best Farm Stand

Nurel’s Farmers Market

Best Lobster Dinner

Out of the Blue

Best Health Food

Provisions

Best Cocktails

Rumba Inspired Island Cuisine & Rum Bar

Best Desserts

Rumba Inspired Island Cuisine & Rum Bar

Best Salad Bar

Schmidt’s Market

Best Sushi

Sen Restaurant

Best Ice Cream

Sip’n Soda

Best Wings

Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More

Best Gourmet Food Shop

Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine

Best Candy Store

The Candied Anchor

Best Cheese Shop

The Cheese Shoppe

Best Wine / Liquor Store

Towne Cellars (Tie)

Best BBQ

Townline BBQ

Best Burgers

Union Burger Bar

Best Farmers Market

Westhampton Beach Farmers Market