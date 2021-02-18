Epstein Estate Executor from Water Mill Sued by U.S. Attorney

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

An accountant from Water Mill who is an executor of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s $634 million estate has been accused of helping the late financier run an alleged international sex trafficking ring.

Denise George, the U.S. Attorney for the Virgin Islands — where Epstein’s so-called Pedophile Island is located — filed papers February 10 in the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands naming Richard Kahn and Epstein estate co-executor Darren Indyke, an attorney who’s a fellow Long Islander, with being “indispensable captains” in the scheme.

“My office has uncovered extensive evidence about the lengths that Epstein and his co-conspirators went to conceal and protect their long-running sex trafficking operation, and many other fraudulent actions,” said George, whose office first sued the estate last year.

Epstein, a 66-year-old registered sex offender, killed himself in a Manhatan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges for allegedly abusing dozens of girls over the years. Epstein’s many high-powered friends over the years have included former Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, and Prince Andrew.

Kahn’s ties to Epstein’s organizations date back years, nonprofit records show. The accountant was listed as treasurer of The COUQ Foundation dating back to 2009 and as president of Gratitude America Ltd. since 2015, tax records show. Khan and his wife, Lisa, who also own an apartment on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, purchased their Water Mill home for $1.5 million in 2016, property records show.

As for George’s new claims in her amended lawsuit against the estate, the 76-page complaint alleged Kahn and Indyke “knowingly facilitated” at least three “forced” marriages for Epstein’s victims to secure their immigration status “so that they could continue to be available to Epstein for his abuse” before his death. The claims are likely to further slow disbursement of funds to Epstein’s victims.

“Neither Mr. Indyke nor Mr. Kahn had any involvement in any misconduct by Mr. Epstein of any kind, at any time,” the lawyers said in a statement in which they “categorically reject the allegations of misconduct.”

-With Reuters