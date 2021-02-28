South o’ the Highway

Watch ‘It’s a Sin’ with Neil Patrick Harris on HBO Max

Hamptonite Neil Patrick Harris has a memorable role in HBO Max’s five-episode limited series, It’s a Sin.

The drama, which tells the story of a group of friends living against the backdrop of an AIDS-ravaged London in the 1980s, features Harris as Henry Coltrane, a tailor who becomes ill in the early days of the crisis.

It’s a Sin is created by Russell T Davies, who created the original British version of Queer as Folk. The series shows the devastating toll HIV/AIDS had on the gay community, and how misinformation and fear-mongering by the government resulted in more deaths.

The show stars Olly AlexanderOmari DouglasCallum Scott HowellsLydia WestNathaniel Curtis and David CarlyleKeeley Hawes appears as the mother of one of the main characters.

Watch the trailer for It’s a Sin above and check out the show on HBO Max.

