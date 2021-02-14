Love Sag Harbor Campaign Debuts on Valentine’s Weekend

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A new campaign dubbed LOVE Sag Harbor featuring limited-edition merchandise, video contests, art installations, and more in the South Fork village debuted on Valentine’s Day weekend.

The Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce initiative will run all year during holidays.

“The LOVE Sag Harbor campaign is a tribute to the strength of our community, the resilience of our small businesses, and gratitude for the support of so many people who truly love our village,” said new Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce President Gavin Menu. “In the coming months, we will announce the many ways that Sag Harbor fans near and far can get involved and share the love.”

The logo was the brainchild of Craig O’Brien of Sunswell Clothing.

A monthly Zoom series called “Chamber Charts” will begin in March that gives local business owners a chance to join in on the conversation and speak on any specific issues, concerns, or ideas. Chamber Chats will also hold monthly conferences on a bevy of topics, ranging from financial and business news, localized marketing, social media strategies, as well as discussing the summer season of 2021.

