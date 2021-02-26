Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

On Episode 17 of the podcast, Dan speaks with Southampton Village Mayor Jesse Warren.

Dan spoke with Warren about his upbringing in Roslyn, his education, his decade-long work as a prominent merchant in Southampton and his decision to run based on his desire to improve the community. Our discussion covered the pollution in Lake Agawam, the reconstruction of the Southampton home where former slave Pyrrhus Concer once lived, a new project involving the Southampton African American Museum and the new Dan’s Papers drive-by SculptTour program.

