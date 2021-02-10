Top 10 Live Events on the East End: Valentine’s Weekend 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There’s so much to do, so much to see in the Hamptons and on the North Fork on Valentine’s Day weekend, so we’re bringing you only the crème de la crème. This week’s top live events on the East End include decadent chocolate pairings, a romantic scavenger hunt and even a few opportunities to do some genuine good in the community we love so much!

Valentine’s Weekend Wine Pairings at Palmer

February 12–15, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Join Palmer Vineyards on Valentine’s Day weekend, Friday through Monday, for a very special wine and local, gourmet chocolate pairing with North Fork Chocolate Company. Enjoy four delectable, handmade chocolates paired with four wines and a complimentary toast of Palmer’s 2016 Blanc de Blancs. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made by calling the tasting room. Also, rumor has it, Palmer may be releasing an eagerly awaited wine this weekend! Don’t miss out.

5120 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-722-9463, palmervineyards.com

The Great Backyard Bird Count Walk

Saturday, February 13, 9 a.m.

Come along for a fun day of finding, observing and counting birds of all kinds in this citizen science project. This annual program is a cooperative adventure between the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society. It documents and tracks bird populations and numbers and is a great way to get outdoors in winter and help with science at the same time. Call to register.

6062 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-315-5475, parks.ny.gov

Culloden Point Hike

Saturday, February 13, 10 a.m.

Join the East Hampton Trails Preservation Society for this exploration of the beautiful Culloden Point Preserve. This extraordinary woodland has swamps, brooks and shoreline. The group will pass Gunnunks Swamp and Stephen’s Pond on the journey. Email leader Rick Whalen to receive meeting place information.

Culloden Point Preserve, Montauk. [email protected], ehtps.org

Looking for Love Scavenger Hunt

Saturday, February 13, 11 a.m.

Enjoy a Valentine’s Day scavenger hunt, by looking for love in Southampton. All throughout Main Street in the Village of Southampton there will be red hearts that need to be sought out. Grab a friend or a partner and embark on a journey of love. There is no official registration for this event—to participate you can simply go to the Southampton Inn, head to their front desk and say you want to participate in the Valentine’s Day scavenger hunt.

91 Hill Street, Southampton. 631-283-6500, southamptoninn.com

SoFo Cleans the Beach

Saturday, February 13, 3 p.m.

If you have ever been to the South Fork Natural History Museum and spoken to any of the educators, you know how much they care about preserving the natural environment of the Hamptons. Join them on their mission to pick up as much trash as possible. During the cleaning session they will tally up what type of trash they find and, when finished, weigh it out. Masks and gloves will be provided for all attendees. Register for the meeting place.

Register for address. 631-537-9735, [email protected], sofo.org

ChocoVino

Saturday, February 13, 7 p.m.

Head to the Long Island Aquarium to enjoy a five-course, chef-inspired gourmet dinner alongside the beautiful aquatic displays. Each course incorporates a taste of chocolate and is paired with a specific Raphael Vineyards vintage, carefully selected to enhance each dish. Tickets are $199 per couple.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. longislandaquarium.com

Valentine’s Day Wine Pairings at Clovis Point

February 13 & 14, noon–6:30 p.m.

Bring your loved ones to Clovis Point Vineyard for live music and a special pairing session with North Fork Chocolate Company. Sessions run noon–3 p.m. and 3:30–6:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and tickets must be purchased in advance. Both days will also have live music. Call the tasting room to purchase tickets.

1935 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-722-4222, clovispointwines.com

Valentine’s Day Hike

Sunday, February 14, 10 a.m.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with the Southampton Trails Preservation Society. Meet at Emma Rose Elliston Park off Millstone Brook Road in Southampton, then enjoy a moderately paced three-mile hike with views of Big Fresh Pond and Wolf Swamp. The group will visit the historic cemetery and hear the story of Emma Rose Elliston who was born on a whaling ship off Hawaii. Register by calling trail leader Dai Dayton.

40 Millstone Brook Road, Southampton. 631-745-0689, southamptontrails.org

Love Axe-tually

Sunday, February 14, noon–5 p.m.

Join Long Ireland Beer Company and Alpha Axes for a kick-axe spin on Valentine’s Day. Throw an axe through a photo of your ex at noon, then at 2:30 p.m., it’s time to get romantic with your current significant other with more axes and beer. Call for reservations.

817 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. 631-403-4303, longirelandbeer.com

Have a Heart and Save a Life Blood Drive

Thursday, February 18, noon–6 p.m.

Join Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center for a Valentine’s Day blood drive. Reservations are required, so sign up now to show your fellow man how much you care!

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, donate.nybc.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.