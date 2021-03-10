Finding Meaning in 50 East End Celebrity Middle Names

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Today, March 10, is Middle Name Pride Day, one of the many bizarre “holidays” that randomly began popping up on online calendars everywhere. While the day itself may be a bit silly, it provides a unique opportunity to look up and critique the first and middle name combos of the many celebrities that grace Hamptons and North Fork shores.

Many believe that the full name you give your child can shape their future and personality, with strong names like Gregory Henry (which means “vigilant ruler of the home”) preferred over names like Calvin Claude (“hairless and lame”). Do the names given to these 50 East End stars reflect their personalities, or do they totally miss the mark? You decide! (Note: Middle name meanings in bold.)

Alec Rae Baldwin III: Defender of the people providing counsel protection

Alexander Enmanuel Rodriguez: God is with the defender of the people

Andrew Joseph Cohen: God will increase manliness

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter: A pledge beyond others

Blythe Katherine Danner: Happy and pure

Brooke Christa Shields: Christ-bearing stream

Christie Lee Brinkley: A follower of Christ in the field

Christopher Charles Cuomo: Christ-bearing free man

Colin Kelly Jost: Bright-headed cub

Cynthia Ellen Nixon: Light from Mount Cynthus

David Michael Burtka: Beloved, who is like God

Debra Lynn Messing: Bee from the lake

Donald Carlton Lemon: World leader from the town of free men

Drew Blythe Barrymore: Manly and happy

Eli Nelson Manning: Son of Neil with great height

Elizabeth Chase Olsen: God is the oath of the hunter

George Roger Waters: The farmer with a famous spear

Gwyneth Kate Paltrow: Fortunate, blessed and pure

Howard Allan Stern: A brave heart of little rocks

Hugh Michael Jackman: Bright in mind and spirit, who is like God

Isaac Liev Schreiber: He who laughs like a lion

James Paul McCartney: The humble supplanter

James Thomas Fallon: A twin supplanter

James William Buffett: The supplanter with a gilded helmet

Jennifer Lynn Lopez: Fair phantom of the lake

Jerome Allen Seinfeld: Holy name of little rocks

John Francis Bongiovi Jr.: God is gracious and from France

Josephine Victoria Behar (Joy Behar): God will increase this winner

Julia Elizabeth Wells (Julie Andrews): God is the oath of the youthful

Julie Anne Smith (Julianne Moore): Youthful and gracious

Kelly Maria Ripa: Bright-headed and of the sea

Kim Victoria Cattrall: Winner from the meadow of the royal fortress

Madonna Louise Ciccone: My lady, the famous warrior

Mariska Magdolna Hargitay: Watchtower of the sea

Mark Andrew Consuelos: Warlike and manly

Martha Helen Stewart: Lady of light

Naomi Ellen Watts: A beautiful, gentle light

Neil Patrick Harris: A passionate champion and noble man

Paris Whitney Hilton: From the white islands of France

Ralph George Macchio Jr.: Farmer of the wolf counsel

Robert Anthony De Niro Jr.: Bright fame for the priceless one

Robert John Downey Jr.: God is gracious with bright fame

Robert William Flay: With bright fame and a gilded helmet

Sarah Jessica Parker: God beholds this princess

Scarlett Ingrid Johansson: Red beauty

Sean John Combs (Diddy): God is doubly gracious

Shawn Corey Carter (Jay-Z): God is gracious and hollow

Steven Allan Spielberg: A crown of little rocks

Terrie Sue Feldshuh (Tovah Feldshuh): Harvester of lilies

William Martin Joel: The Servant of Mars with a gilded helmet