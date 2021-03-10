Finding Meaning in 50 East End Celebrity Middle Names

Today, March 10, is Middle Name Pride Day, one of the many bizarre “holidays” that randomly began popping up on online calendars everywhere. While the day itself may be a bit silly, it provides a unique opportunity to look up and critique the first and middle name combos of the many celebrities that grace Hamptons and North Fork shores.
Many believe that the full name you give your child can shape their future and personality, with strong names like Gregory Henry (which means “vigilant ruler of the home”) preferred over names like Calvin Claude (“hairless and lame”). Do the names given to these 50 East End stars reflect their personalities, or do they totally miss the mark? You decide! (Note: Middle name meanings in bold.)
Alec Rae Baldwin III: Defender of the people providing counsel protection
Alexander Enmanuel Rodriguez: God is with the defender of the people
Andrew Joseph Cohen: God will increase manliness
Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter: A pledge beyond others
Blythe Katherine Danner: Happy and pure
Brooke Christa Shields: Christ-bearing stream
Christie Lee Brinkley: A follower of Christ in the field
Christopher Charles Cuomo: Christ-bearing free man
Colin Kelly Jost: Bright-headed cub
Cynthia Ellen Nixon: Light from Mount Cynthus
David Michael Burtka: Beloved, who is like God
Debra Lynn Messing: Bee from the lake
Donald Carlton Lemon: World leader from the town of free men
Drew Blythe Barrymore: Manly and happy
Eli Nelson Manning: Son of Neil with great height
Elizabeth Chase Olsen: God is the oath of the hunter
George Roger Waters: The farmer with a famous spear
Gwyneth Kate Paltrow: Fortunate, blessed and pure
Howard Allan Stern: A brave heart of little rocks
Hugh Michael Jackman: Bright in mind and spirit, who is like God
Isaac Liev Schreiber: He who laughs like a lion
James Paul McCartney: The humble supplanter
James Thomas Fallon: A twin supplanter
James William Buffett: The supplanter with a gilded helmet
Jennifer Lynn Lopez: Fair phantom of the lake
Jerome Allen Seinfeld: Holy name of little rocks
John Francis Bongiovi Jr.: God is gracious and from France
Josephine Victoria Behar (Joy Behar): God will increase this winner
Julia Elizabeth Wells (Julie Andrews): God is the oath of the youthful
Julie Anne Smith (Julianne Moore): Youthful and gracious
Kelly Maria Ripa: Bright-headed and of the sea
Kim Victoria Cattrall: Winner from the meadow of the royal fortress
Madonna Louise Ciccone: My lady, the famous warrior
Mariska Magdolna Hargitay: Watchtower of the sea
Mark Andrew Consuelos: Warlike and manly
Martha Helen Stewart: Lady of light
Naomi Ellen Watts: A beautiful, gentle light
Neil Patrick Harris: A passionate champion and noble man
Paris Whitney Hilton: From the white islands of France
Ralph George Macchio Jr.: Farmer of the wolf counsel
Robert Anthony De Niro Jr.: Bright fame for the priceless one
Robert John Downey Jr.: God is gracious with bright fame
Robert William Flay: With bright fame and a gilded helmet
Sarah Jessica Parker: God beholds this princess
Scarlett Ingrid Johansson: Red beauty
Sean John Combs (Diddy): God is doubly gracious
Shawn Corey Carter (Jay-Z): God is gracious and hollow
Steven Allan Spielberg: A crown of little rocks
Terrie Sue Feldshuh (Tovah Feldshuh): Harvester of lilies
William Martin Joel: The Servant of Mars with a gilded helmet