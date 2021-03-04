Advocate for Cancer Survivors Diagnosed Again 

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A leading advocate is continuing to raise money to help survivors of breast cancer despite recently being diagnosed for the third time herself.

Susie Roden, the president of the Coalition for Women’s Cancer at Stony Brook Southampton hospital and the patient navigator for the Ellen Hermanson Breast Center, is determined to rise above by staying positive, practicing self-care, and accepting help from her friends and family. Her mission is all the more important aim the coronavirus pandemic, which has disrupted traditional fundraising efforts.

“COVID may have stopped us from hosting many of our usual fundraising events, but it hasn’t stopped cancer,” she said.

She hopes that her own battle with breast cancer will highlight the need for donations to local organizations. She has already laid out her plans for what she will do when her treatment is over. She came up with the “Give Cancer the Boot” campaign to benefit Lucia’s Angels, the nonprofit for which she also serves as vice president, and the Coalition for Women’s Cancers at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital.

Donors can help the cause by visiting luciasangels.org/KICK to donate to ensure that all women will get the treatment and support they need.