Aquebogue Murder Suspect Filed Fraudulent Will in Victim’s Name, Cops Say

A woman accused of killing an Aquebogue man last year fraudulently filed a will in the victim’s name in Nassau County court in an attempt to inherit his house days before his body was found, Suffolk County police alleged in court documents.

Judge Anthony Senft ordered Donatila O’Mahony held without bail Saturday during her arraignment at county court in Riverhead. A grand jury had indicted her on charges of second-degree murder, forgery, and attempted grand larceny related to death of 69-year-old Lee Pedersen, an antique engine enthusiast who also had a house in Lynbrook.

The 41-year-old Central Islip woman “signed the name and initials of Lee Pedersen on a purported last will and testament and filed it with the Nassau County Surrogate Court,” investigators alleged in court documents. The will was filed between March 5 and June 12 of 2020, records show. The victim’s body was found on March8, 2020.

O’Mahony allegedly acted with at least one accomplice who’s name authorities did not release. The arrest was made in part on a forensic analysis of the handwriting on the will, according to court documents. The value of the property she allegedly tried to steal was worth more than $50,000, authorities said.

Riverhead Town Police had responded to the victim’s Pine Avenue home to check on the welfare of the owner of the house when he was found dead, police have said. The Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office later determined the victim died of a gunshot wound.

O’Mahony is due back in court April 1 before Judge Timothy Mazzei. She faces up to 25 years to life in prison, if convicted. Her attorney did not respond to a request for comment.