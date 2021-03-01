GoFundMe Set Up for Family of Beloved Community Member Paul Jones

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Hamptons real estate agent and Stephen Talkhouse bouncer Paul Jones died of COVID-related complications on Friday, February 26. Jones was a man with a loving family and a fixture in the community, and a GoFundMe has been set up to help his family in this trying time.

Jones, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in October, was hospitalized in February due to extreme fatigue and trouble breathing. His heart stopped during surgery and he was placed on life support, from which he was unable to recover. He is survived by his fiancee, Alexandra “Sasha” Saland and three kids, Jonesie (13), Tatyana (8) and Asher (22 months).

Saland wrote on the GoFundMe: “The hole in my heart is unbearable, but the memories of him will live forever. He was a man that brightened everyone’s day just by walking into the room with a huge smile on his face. He was so kind to so many, so compassionate to other people. To honor his memory we decided not to have a wake, but to have a huge party/memorial this summer. Tentatively his Birthday (June 30th), hopefully we all can be together again by then.”

Other members of the community weighed in, as well, including local musician and Stephen Talkhouse icon Nancy Atlas: “Rest In Peace Paul Jones. Bouncer and friend for many years @talkhousehamptons. Thank you for always keeping my band safe my friend. Offstage, Your smile and spirit were constant and bright. Heaven has gained a true angel and you will be so deeply missed. A Gofundme has been set up for his two beloved children. Link below but if there are any issues and You would like to contribute it is listed under -Support the Jones/Saland family. Rest In Peace Pauly… and in his honor please keep up your mask wearing and distance. This virus is not over wreaking havoc and taking lives.”

Currently, the GoFundMe is at $104,000 with a $150,000 goal. Click here to donate.