Finding the Perfect Hamptons Summer Camp for Every Child

The East End is filled with summer camp options for your kids. Whether your child is a budding athlete or a diva-to-be, we have some picks that will guarantee a fun-filled summer for every young’un. Check back every month for more picks leading up to summer.

For the Sporty Kid

Hamptons Baseball Camp

hamptonsbaseballcamp.com

Hamptons Baseball Camp offers kids ages 4–14 a fun, positive baseball experience. The camp emphasizes personal development, sportsmanship and teamwork. Hamptons Baseball Camp runs sessions starting in June Monday–Friday, with drop-ins and other options available.

For the Theater Kid

WHBPAC Arts Academy

whbpac.org

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center hosts a number of summer camp experiences starting in July, with each five-class session based around a different play or musical like Hansel & Gretel, Emperor’s New Clothes and more. There’s also a Broadway Dance Intensive for teens.

For the Junior Equestrian

Stony Hill Stables Summer Camps

stonyhillstables.com

The summer camp program at Stony Hill Stables started in 1976 and has a range of programs for young riders of all skill levels. There’s Dapples Pony Camp for absolute beginners, Snowman Camp for riders with a little experience, Secretariat Camp for more experienced kids and more.

For Kids Who Love the Ocean

Sag Harbor Sailing Kids’ Summer Camp

sailsagharbor.com

At Sag Harbor Sailing’s kids’ summer camp, participants learn the parts of a boat, the wind clock, rigging strategies, safety drills and basic aids to navigation. Kids will also have time to swim.

For Kids Looking for a Little Bit of Everything

Hampton Country Day Camp

hamptoncountrydaycamp.com

Hampton Country Day Camp offers a little bit of everything—aquatics, athletics, outdoor adventure and creative/performing arts—for kids of all ages. This day camp starts in June and runs through August.