St. Patrick’s Day Guide: Irish Pubs & Brews on the East End

While the Irish believe that everyone is a little bit Irish on St. Patrick’s Day, that doesn’t mean that every bar can suddenly become an authentic Irish pub. If you’re celebrating St. Paddy’s (which, on a side note, should never be spelled “Patty’s”), you should be heading to one of the East End’s big three Irish pubs. Or, if you prefer to throw your own Irish céilí, why not pick up a few cases of Irish brews made right here on the East End? This short guide will help you have a great craic either way!

TOP IRISH PUBS

Buckley’s Inn Between

Every day is St. Paddy’s at Buckley’s in Hampton Bays, with traditional Irish dishes comprising bangers and mash, chicken pot pie, chicken curry and more. Other favorites include the Eileen turkey burger, steak sandwich and penne primavera a la vodka. And yes, they’ve got pints upon pints of the black stuff (aka Guinness). In addition to dining, delivery is offered Tuesday–Sunday, 4–9 p.m. Find Buckley’s at ​139 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. Call 631-728-7197 or visit buckleysinnbetween.com for more info.

The Claddagh

It’s March Madness at The Claddagh in Westhampton Beach, which means guests can enjoy a special corned beef and cabbage dinner with red bliss potatoes and Irish soda bread. If you’re still hungry after all that, try the 10-ounce Claddagh burger, bacon-wrapped meatloaf, pub-style fish and chips or the marinated filet tidbits. Libations include Smithwick’s Irish Ale, Montauk Wavechaser, Negroni and Bikini Tini Martini. Visit The Claddagh at 141 Montauk Highway, Westhampton Beach. For more info, call 631-998-0610 or visit thecladdaghwhb.com.

Digger’s Ales n’ Eats

Serving more than 100 beers with 16 rotating taps, Digger’s is Riverhead’s premier Irish bar and restaurant. The menu consists of both Irish delights, like killarney shepherd’s pie and marinated medallions, and delicacies from beyond the Emerald Isle, such as Korean beef tacos, island mahi mahi and bone-in ribeye cowboy steak. They’re taking 75-minute St. Patrick’s Day reservations for parties of six or more and are also offering some tasty to-go specials for families. Digger’s is located at 58 West Main Street, Riverhead. Call 631-369-3200 or visit diggerspub.com to learn more.

TOP IRISH BREWS

Greenport Harbor Brewing Company’s Black Duck Porter

This year-round black ale puts the flavor of the malt front and center. It has a mild hop character that balances strong notes of cocoa and hints of coffee. It’s a full-bodied treat that finishes dry. Also, rumor has it that the Peconic brewery has some exciting St. Patrick’s Day festivities planned for Friday, March 12 and Wednesday, March 17, so keep an eye on their Facebook page. Call 631-477-1000 or visit greenportharborbrewing.com for more info about the brews on offer.

Long Ireland Beer Company’s Chaos in a Can, Hooligan Irish Stout & Celtic Ale

It stands to reason that the brewery named Long Ireland would have the most Irish brews on offer, and each one certainly delivers. The newest concoction, released this week for St. Patrick’s Day, is the limited-edition Chaos in a Can—rumored to be made with the blood and tears of 1,000 freshly squeezed leprechauns.

Next up is the Hooligan Irish Stout, only available January through April each year. Think of it as a rowdy, in-your-face-version of the traditional dry Irish stout you grew up with. Notes of coffee, chocolate and roasted grain will punch you square in the nose before the light malt, subtle smoke and slightly dry, bitter finish takes over.

Finally, there’s the flagship Long Ireland Celtic Ale. Brewed with four different malts, flaked oats and honey, it has a smooth dry finish with the ideal amount of Willamette hops. You can’t go wrong with this one on St. Paddy’s Day, which Long Ireland will be celebrating this Saturday and Wednesday. Call 631-403-4303 or visit longirelandbrewing.com for further details.

Westhampton Beach Brewing Company’s Westhampton Beach Irish Eyes

This sweet “milk” cream stout is black in color and made with lactose that adds both body and sweetness. The chocolate malt—named for its color, not flavor—gives a roasted texture that helps balance the sweetness. Inspired by the Irish car bomb shot without the mess, it’s a delicious blend of classic stout and the flavor of Irish cream. Order at whbbcshop.com or call 631-998-0800 for more info.

