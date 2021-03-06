Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Sagaponack’s Jimmy Fallon and Montauk regular Elizabeth Olsen did a hilarious send-up of Olsen’s Disney+ series, WandaVision, on The Tonight Show.

The first production of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4, WandaVision tells the story of Wanda Maximoff and Vision (Paul Bettany), who find themselves living out different eras of sitcoms and realize something isn’t right.

The Tonight Show segment, which aired this week, featured Fallon and Olsen trapped in various different eras of late-night talk shows, with Olsen realizing that Fallon has created an alternate reality to escape the reality of the pandemic.

The final episode of WandaVision is now streaming on Disney+. Watch the Tonight Show clip above.