Photos: Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard Wine Dinner

  • Baiting Hollow ClubBarbara Lassen

  • Baiting Hollow Club Executive Chef Brian BurnerBarbara Lassen

  • The view from Baiting Hollow Club's dining roomBarbara Lassen

  • Susan Cox, Sandra BurnerBarbara Lassen

  • Chris and Luanne NappeBarbara Lassen

  • Melodie and Robert GallerBarbara Lassen

  • Greg Gove, Steven Kelly, Sean Kelly Jr., Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard owner Sean KellyBarbara Lassen

  • Kristin and Ted Jankowski, Chi and Rob UrbanBarbara Lassen

  • Brian Burner, Randall Wilson, Angelina de la Luz, Juan Vargus, Dominick Scotto, Thomas Lopez Barbara Lassen

  • Alison Tutunjian, Charles PuglisiBarbara Lassen

  • Baiting Hollow Golf Club General Manager and partner Christopher Vene and Victoria SchnepsBarbara Lassen

  • Baiting Hollow Golf Club General Manager and partner Christopher VeneBarbara Lassen

  • Winemaker Greg GoveBarbara Lassen

  • Pan-seared scallops at Baiting Hollow ClubBarbara Lassen

  • Riverhead Town Supervisor Yvette Aguiar, former Brookhaven Town Supervisor John Jay LaValleBarbara Lassen

  • Victoria Schneps, Riverhead Town Supervisor Yvette AguiarBarbara Lassen

  • Chopped salad at Baiting Hollow ClubBarbara Lassen

  • Bobby Cassino, Cynthia RussoBarbara Lassen

  • Irene and John SipalaBarbara Lassen

  • Crispy fried Blue Point oyster at Baiting Hollow ClubBarbara Lassen

  • Bobby Cassino, Cynthia Russo, Irene and John SipalaBarbara Lassen

  • Christine and Michael OwenBarbara Lassen

  • Apple cinnamon crème caramel cakes at Baiting Hollow ClubBarbara Lassen

  • Braised short rib Wellington at Baiting Hollow ClubBarbara Lassen

  • Baiting Hollow Golf Club General Manager Christopher Vene, Charles Puglisi, Alison TutunjianBarbara Lassen

  • The special chef appreciation ceremony at the conclusion of dinnerBarbara Lassen

  • Baiting Hollow Club Executive Chef Brian Burner and Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard owner Sean KellyBarbara Lassen

  • Baiting Hollow Golf Club General Manager Christopher Vene and Dave FoltzBarbara Lassen

  • Baiting Hollow Golf Club General Manager Christopher Vene, Charles PuglisiBarbara Lassen

  • Christopher Vene, Dave Foltz, Melodie and Robert Galler, Brian BurnerBarbara Lassen

Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard recently held a wine dinner at the pristine Baiting Hollow Golf Club. The six-course meal was paired with complimentary wines from the vineyard. Each dish was created and presented by top chefs. The beautiful views overlooking the golf course were highlighted by the gorgeous North Fork sunset. 

To learn more about Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard, visit baitinghollowfarmvineyard.com, and for more on Baiting Hollow Golf Club, go to baitinghollowclub.com.

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

