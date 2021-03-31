Top 10 Virtual Events on the East End: April 2–8, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Hamptons and North Fork have just as many opportunities to have some fun at home as they do at local venues! This week’s top East End virtual events include a Watermill Center workshop, several fitness classes and more!

Virtual Game Night

Friday, April 2, 7:30 p.m.

Join fellow adults for an hour of Jackbox gaming—create jokes, answer trivia questions, make up new words and more in these interactive virtual games. With Jackbox games, you’ll see the game in the Zoom meeting, and use a smartphone or tablet as your controller. Zoom registration is free but required.

johnjermain.org

Virtual Pilates Class with Leisa Taylor

Saturday, April 3, 10 a.m.

Join Leisa Taylor, founder of LTMovement, for a full-body, four-week mat Pilates workout that uses customized sequencing and fun variations to cultivate long lean lines with low-impact and high results. Participants will be guided to hone breath, sculpt and strengthen muscles, and correct muscular and postural imbalances. All are welcome, from beginners to advanced levels. Registration is $18 for the virtual series.

631-283-0774, myrml.org

Bermuda Avenue Triangle

Saturday, April 3, 2 p.m.

Written by Renee Taylor and Joseph Bologna, Bermuda Avenue Triangle is an extremely funny comedy detailing the story of two widows who have been “banished” to an adult community in Las Vegas by their two adult daughters. Despite their initial misgivings, they meet a dashing stranger, who enters their lives and proceeds to fill their days with adventure and romance. This live performance by Lantern Theatre will be streamed on Zoom.

631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

Why Do Mugs Have Faces Workshop

Saturday, April 3, 3 p.m.

In this virtual workshop, Watermill Center alum Anton Krause leads an excavation of the hidden stories of everyday items through the magic of object theater. This playful workshop leads participants to find and create characters from the beautiful things around them that are usually deemed as insignificant. Zoom registration is $25.

631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org

Jeremy Dennis: On This Site

Monday, April 5, 6:30 p.m.

Join the Long Island Collection for a presentation by enrolled Shinnecock Indian Nation artist and photographer Jeremy Dennis as he discusses local Indigenous East Hampton history as part of his project On This Site, which aims to preserve sacred Native American sites spanning 10,000 years to the present throughout Long Island. Zoom registration is free but required.

easthamptonlibrary.org

Sculpt & Cardio Dance Series

Tuesday, April 6, 10 a.m.

Join instructor Leisa DeCarlo, a professional and internationally known dancer, for sculpting and cardio using fun dance moves. Zoom registration is free but required.

quoguelibrary.org

Illuminating the Value of Dark Skies

Wednesday, April 7, 6 p.m.

Artificial light at night disrupts wildlife, impacts human health, wastes money and energy, contributes to climate change and blocks your view of the universe. Join the Peconic Land Trust for a conversation with Susan Harder, New York representative to the International Dark Sky Association, and learn how and why to safely light the night while protecting wildlife, our health and our view of the stars in the sky. Zoom registration is free but required.

631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

A Sky Full of Poems

Wednesday, April 7, 7 p.m.

Hamptons Observatory and Guild Hall present A Sky Full of Poems with Dava Sobel, directed by Josh Gladstone. The skies above have moved us to explore, imagine and express ourselves throughout history, so it’s not surprising that such experiences have been eloquently, and sometimes humorously, expressed by poets. In this virtual performance, a trio of gifted actors—Nehassaiu deGannes, Laura Hix and Isaac Klein—will recite a selection of celestially-inspired poems, which will be accompanied by related visuals.

631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Virtual Tai Chi

Thursday, April 8, noon.

Join John Turnbull every Thursday at noon for a relaxing hour of Tai Chi with the Hampton Library. Awaken your senses and strengthen your body in this enriching virtual class. Zoom registration is free but required.

[email protected], myhamptonlibrary.org

Five On-Demand

Now through Thursday, April 8.

The Five series films—Harfa, Justice of the Pies, Onganic Foods, Sarah’s Bag and Talento Incluir—follow five extraordinary women from five countries who have each set out to start a purpose-driven business to improve and uplift their communities. Witness their journey through food insecurity and sustainable farming to special education and inclusion in the workplace. Rental tickets are $5.

whbpac.org

