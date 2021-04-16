Dan’s Who’s Here in the Hamptons Podcast: Paul Goldberger

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

On Episode 24 of the podcast, Dan speaks to Pulitzer-winning architecture critic Paul Goldberger.

In addition to his contributions to Vanity Fair, Goldberger recently authored a new book Dumbo: The Making of a New York Neighborhood.

In the podcast, Goldberger tells the extraordinary tale of the development and rebirth of Brooklyn’s gritty, industrial waterfront that turned Dumbo into one of the hottest, most in-demand areas in New York City. The famed critic and longtime East Hampton resident also talks about what makes each hamlet in the Hamptons architecturally special and shares some of his favorite Hamptons homes and why he admires them.

Produced by Angela LaGreca and Eric Hercules