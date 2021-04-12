Deadline Extended for LI Top Workplaces Competition. Gain Insights and Exposure 

Blog du Jour

Here’s good news if you’ve haven’t yet nominated a company for the 2021 Long Island Press Top Workplaces competition: The deadline has been extended to May 21.  

For employers, this means you have more time to show off the strides you’ve made in creating a positive workplace culture — which is a great way to attract new talent. For employees, it’s a chance to sound off if your company has room to improve.  

Schneps Media, which publishes the Long Island Press, Dan’s Papers, and Noticia, has partnered with Energage, a research company that conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 56 markets. This is the fourth year of the program running on Long Island; it was previously operated by Newsday

So far, more than 80 Long Island companies have signed up to take the Top Workplaces survey. This is how it works: Nominate a company that you think is worthy, and then Energage invites that company to participate by conducting a survey of its employees. 

Entrants will receive a complimentary culture review, during which Energage will highlight what your company “hits” and “misses” and areas where you can improve. 

The Details 

Who can nominate: It’s free to anyone.

Who can enter: Any public, private, nonprofit or government employer with at least 50 employees in Nassau or Suffolk County. 

Nomination deadline: May 21, 2021 

Length of survey: 24 quick questions that can be answered in 5 minutes.

You can nominate your company of choice online here: 

LITopWorkplaces.com

Phone number for nominations: 516-274-0621

