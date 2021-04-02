‘Who’s Here in the Hamptons’ Podcast: Susan Lacy

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

On Episode 22 of the podcast, Dan speaks Susan Lacy, film producer and director.

Lacy created American Masters for PBS and has produced and/or directed films featuring Steven Spielberg, Jane Fonda, Robert Capa, Leonard Bernstein, James Baldwin, Martha Graham and many others. From her early days at Channel 13, producing dramas and ballets, to a 35-year career at PBS where she worked on over 233 films before moving to HBO, Lacy weaves a riveting tale of her career path, and she talks about some of her favorite subjects, her 15 interviews with Spielberg and her new film about Billy Joel. It’s a don’t-miss listen with this accomplished Sag Harbor filmmaker.

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast here.