Quogue Producer Scott Rudin Apologizes After Abuse Story

Baldwin native, Quogue homeowner, and Hollywood movie Producer Scott Rudin apologized following accusations that he has physically abused staffers for years and stepped down from producing upcoming Broadway shows.
Rudin, who has produced dozens of big-name, award-winning movies and musicals such as No Country for Old Men and The Book of Mormon, issued his apology in a statement to The Washington Post on Saturday, about a week after former staffers detailed allegations of abusive behavior in an exposé in The Hollywood Reporter. His current Broadway productions include To Kill a Mockingbird.
He’s also helping produce the NY Pops-Up, a New York State-run live entertainment series meant to jumpstart the industry hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Representatives for Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who’s currently facing impeachment probe due to alleged sexual harassment, did not respond to requests for comment on whether Rudin will continue producing that series.
Related Story: Quogue Producer Scott Rudin Accused of Abusing Staff
Related Story: Scott Rudin Tries to Bring Dog in The Hampton Maid