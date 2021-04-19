Quogue Producer Scott Rudin Apologizes After Abuse Story

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Baldwin native, Quogue homeowner, and Hollywood movie Producer Scott Rudin apologized following accusations that he has physically abused staffers for years and stepped down from producing upcoming Broadway shows.

Rudin, who has produced dozens of big-name, award-winning movies and musicals such as No Country for Old Men and The Book of Mormon, issued his apology in a statement to The Washington Post on Saturday, about a week after former staffers detailed allegations of abusive behavior in an exposé in The Hollywood Reporter. His current Broadway productions include To Kill a Mockingbird.

“I am profoundly sorry for the pain my behavior caused to individuals, directly and indirectly,” Rudin wrote to The Post . “After a period of reflection, I’ve made the decision to step back from active participation on our Broadway productions, effective immediately.”

Former employees of Rudin told THR that an assistant was taken to a hospital after the producer allegedly smashed a laptop on the worker’s hand, another employee was hospitalized after suffering a panic attack following one of Rudin’s tirades, and others said objects he threw at staffers included a tea cup, glass bowl, a stapler, and a baked potato.

Rudin’s apology came after some talent balked at the industry’s lack of a response to the revelations. For one, Tony-winner Karen Olivo quit Moulin Rouge! The Musical, which isn’t produced by Rudin, in protest.

“For all of ya’ll who don’t hear me, the silence about Scott Rudin — unacceptable,” she posted on Instagram. “Unacceptable. That’s the easy one, ya’ll. That’s a monster. That should be a no-brainer.”

He’s also helping produce the NY Pops-Up, a New York State-run live entertainment series meant to jumpstart the industry hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Representatives for Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who’s currently facing impeachment probe due to alleged sexual harassment, did not respond to requests for comment on whether Rudin will continue producing that series.

