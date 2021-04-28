Top 10 Live Events on the East End: April 30–May 6, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There are many thrilling events and happenings coming to the Hamptons and North Fork this week, so we’re sharing the very best of the bunch. This week’s top live events on the East End include I Love My Park Day, Fiesta Para Vecinos and more!

Spirit’s Promise Farmers Market

Saturday, May 1, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue is offering the community an opportunity to support local businesses, shop vendors, take a tour of the farm, meet the animals and learn what Spirit’s Promise is all about. The farmers market is held on the first Saturday of each month, and registration is required. Registration is $5 for entry; $15 for entry and a tour.

2746 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow. spiritspromiserescue.org

I Love My Park Day

Saturday, May 1, 10 a.m.

New York is celebrating the holiday with a wide variety of activities at many of its beloved state parks. Join the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society for a beach walk and clean-up at Hallock State Park Preserve; help clean the beach and prune back the 4×4 access roads at Montauk Point State Park; join the cleaning and beach grass planting effort at Orient State Park; and get ready to clean the beach and paint the lifeguard equipment at Wildwood State Park. Registration is required.

parks.ny.gov/events

Hampton Lifeguard Association Summer Benefit

Saturday, May 1, 4 p.m.

The Hampton Lifeguard Association is hosting a summer kick-off benefit event at Harbor Bistro. The restaurant will offer a special takeout menu with proceeds benefitting the association. Upon pickup, HLA supporters will be able to bid on auction items and enter the 50/50 raffle.

313 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-324-7300, facebook.com/hamptonlifeguardassociation

MET Under Moonlight: Porgy and Bess

Saturday, May 1, 8 p.m.

Join HamptonsFilm at Main Beach for a unique drive-in viewing of Porgy and Bess. James Robinson’s vibrant production of America’s favorite opera was a smash hit of the MET’s 2019–20 season. Bass-baritone Eric Owens and soprano Angel Blue star in the title roles, headlining a phenomenal ensemble cast. Tickets are $80 per car.

104 Ocean Avenue, East Hampton. hamptonsfilmfest.org

Spring Long Island Restaurant Week

Now through Sunday, May 2.

The tri-annual and award-winning Long Island Restaurant Week is ready to help fill the seats of Long Island restaurants! The spring promotion offers a number of prix fixe options. Restaurants may offer a $20 two-course lunch; a $25 three-course dinner menu, a $35 three-course dinner menu or a $42 three-course dinner prix fixe and restaurants may offer one, two or all of these options throughout the promotion. Check the site for participating restaurants.

longislandrestaurantweek.com

Earth Yoga with Amy Hess

Wednesday, May 5, 9 a.m.

Join yoga instructor Amy Hess for a one-hour class. Yoga will be held in a large outdoor space on woodchips near the pond, weather permitting. Participants should bring a sheet or blanket and a yoga mat. Registration is $15 per class.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. quoguewildliferefuge.org

Cruise Night Car Show

Wednesday, May 5, 5–9 p.m.

Cruise nights are back! This weekly event is a family-oriented, kid-friendly car show in The Shoppes at East Wind Long Island parking lot. Shop, eat and check out the fine array of classic cars.

5720 NY-25A, Wading River. eastwindlongisland.com

Fiesta Para Vecinos

Wednesday, May 5, 7 p.m.

Enjoy a festive cocktail hour with a mariachi band and signature cocktails, served complimentary. Then, move on to a magical evening at the beautiful Giorgio’s Baiting Hollow, where you will enjoy a full dinner, with some themed Mexican options, along with other gourmet dishes. Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with RISE Life Services and the Gissel Garcia Band! Join honorees, Victoria Schneps and Todd Shapiro. Tickets are $100, and all proceeds benefit RISE.

100 Fox Hill Drive, Baiting Hollow. 631-727-6220 ext.203, riselifeservices.org

Trivia Thursday

Thursday, April 6, 6 p.m.

Put your thinking cap on and join Greenport Harbor Brewing Company for trivia and beer at their Peconic location. The winner receives a $25 gift certificate.

42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

Cherry Blossom Festival

Now through June 21.

Venture on a self-guided walking tour of Greenport Village’s more than 300 cherry blossom trees and indulge in blossom-themed refreshments and gifts offered by participating local businesses. Free maps will be available at all participating businesses and at the AgroCouncil information center in the lobby of the Greenporter Hotel.

326 Front Street, Greenport. greenportvillage.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.