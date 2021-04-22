Top 10 Virtual Events on the East End: April 23–29, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Hamptons and North Fork have a great many chances to attend exhilarating events and enriching programs virtually in the days ahead. This week’s top East End virtual events include a concert and conversation with Lonnie Holley, In Process @ The Watermill Center and more!

Works in Progress Concert

Friday, April 23, 5 p.m.

In partnership with Neue Galerie New York, the Perlman Music Program presents a virtual works in progress concert performed by students and alumni. Watch the premiere at PMP from Home.

perlmanmusicprogram.org

Lonnie Holley Concert & Conversation

Friday, April 23, 6 p.m.

The Parrish Art Museum presents a special livestream evening of conversation and performance with visual artist, musician, filmmaker and educator Lonnie Holley. Throughout the program, Holley will be in conversation with Chief Curator Alicia Longwell and will play the keyboard and sing, accompanied by percussionist Washington Duke.

631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Quartet Salonnières: Boccherini, Haydn & Mozart

Friday, April 23, 7:30 p.m.

Quartet Salonnières returns to the Twin Forks for performance of Boccherini and Haydn. Join Twin Forks Musicivic for this incredible virtual performance. Registration is free but required.

twinforksmusicivic.org

In Process @ The Watermill Center

Saturday, April 24, 3 p.m.

In Process @ The Watermill Center is an ongoing series of open rehearsals, workshops, artist talks and studio visits that invite the community to engage with the work of international artists-in-residence. The Watermill Center invites audiences of all ages and backgrounds to gain unique insight into the creative process of artists, cultivating an understanding of how artists from across the globe develop new work. All registered attendees will receive an email with a Zoom link the morning of the event.

631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org

Joel Fan: Recorded Piano Recital & Live Chat

Sunday, April 25, 3 p.m.

Joel Fan performs a unique piano recital, with rare piano works from around the world including Syria and China, ending with Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.” This video presentation includes footage from Fan’s solo performances at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. and Shenzhen Concert Hall in China. Fan will be online to chat with viewers and answer any questions.

631-283-0774, myrml.org

Crisis to Calm: Making Your Health Needs Heard

Tuesday, April 27, 3 p.m.

Join Burner Law Group, P.C. and Care Answered for an informative discussion on the basics of getting your care needs met and being your own best advocate. Zoom registration is required.

631-941-3434, [email protected], burnerlaw.com

Resonating Earth with Pianist Carolyn Enger

Tuesday, April 27, 7 p.m.

East End libraries present a cinematic concert collaboration with the video artist and Peabody Award-winning producer Elliott Forrest via Facebook LIVE. Combining beautiful music from the Baroque period to the present with contemplative natural imagery, Resonating Earth inspires reflection, awareness of our place in the world and our responsibility to the planet.

631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Trent Preszler in Conversation with Nick Offerman

Tuesday, April 27, 7 p.m.

Join BookHampton for a night of frank talk and woodworking with Little and Often author, Bedell Cellars CEO and canoe craftsman Trent Preszler and celebrated actor Nick Offerman. Virtual admission is complimentary with purchase of the book.

bookhampton.com

Winemaking on the East End: The Long View

Wednesday, April 28, 6 p.m.

The Peconic Land Trust’s Long Island Grown series continues, bringing you the stories behind the work of local growers, chefs and producers of specialty items. In this moderated conversation, meet three local winemakers: Juan Micieli-Martinez of Montauk Daisy Wines; John Leo of Onabay Vineyards, Clovis Point Wines and Leo Family Wines; and Marin Brennan of Bedell Cellars and Corey Creek Wines, along with moderator and food writer Laura Donnelly. Zoom registration is required.

631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

Literature Live! Moby Dick

Now through April 30.

Bay Street Theater’s Literature Live! continues with an on-demand theatrical production of Herman Melville’s American classic Moby Dick. The cast features celebrated actor Harris Yulin and stars of the stage Dan Domingues, Wonza Johnson, Nehal Joshi, Trent Saunders and Allen O’Reilly. Virtual tickets are now only $10.

baystreet.org

Check out this week’s top virtual events on the East End. Discover more events, or list your own, at DansPapers.com/Events.