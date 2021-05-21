All Island Landscaping: Springing Into Lawn Care This Spring

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

All Island Landscaping has been beautifying homes and businesses on the East End and throughout Long Island for over 25 years. In addition to spring cleanups, which are in high demand this time of year, the East Hampton business offers pool scapes, plant fertilization, hedge trimming, weekly turf cutting, tick treatments, home watching, power washing, dumpster service, fence installation and more.

All Island Landscaping owner James Calise discusses spring cleanup, turf maintenance and more.

Which of your services are most requested this time of year?

Homeowners want color, so flowers are requested, as is new shrub and tree planting to start the season.

What does a spring cleanup entail, and is there still time in the season to start the process?

Spring cleanup is the first step always. It’s never too late to do a cleanup.

How important is routine turf maintenance?

For a great and beautiful lawn, proper maintenance and scheduled water is essential.

Tell me about your property management services.

We manage all aspects of a property, even if it’s not in our scope. Having eyes on everything helps the homeowner to better care for their property. Issues are quickly rectified, so more time is spent enjoying the outside.

What is a recent trend you’re seeing in Hamptons landscape design?

Additional planters are being purchased. They can be placed wherever, and beautiful flower arrangements are being created to bring color and beauty throughout a property.

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

Always get started with landscaping early in spring. The sooner you start, the sooner you can relax and enjoy!

To learn more about All Island Landscaping, call 631-324-2028.