Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

New to the Dan’s Taste events is Carol Becker, owner of William Greenberg Desserts, a beloved New York City bakery known for its black and white cookies and kosher baked goods, and author of The William Greenberg Desserts Cookbook. Find her delicious cookies at the second annual Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons on Thursday, June 24.

First word (or words) that comes to mind when you hear “Taste of Summer?”

I feel excitement because it’s summer—farm fresh produce, sparkling seafood and dining al fresco.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

I draw inspiration from all over—friends, traveling, being in different cultures and talking to different people.

You can invite three people, living or dead, to your dinner party. Who are they, and what would that meal be?

Elie Wiesel, John Lennon and either Abraham Lincoln or Thomas Jefferson. It’s all about the company and conversation, so I would keep the meal really casual, something like finger food that people can munch on while the conversation heats up!

What’s your favorite dish to prepare, and do you enjoy eating it as much as preparing it?

I love making a simple, perfectly roasted chicken with roasted seasonal vegetables. I enjoy it as much as I love eating it. It’s perfect in its simplicity.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?

Best piece of advice is what I give everyone: It’s never too late. It’s never too late to make a change, do what you want to do…just do it.

Who do you most admire in the food/wine world and why?

There are two: Julia Child because she was such a groundbreaker and innovator; she made the complex simple. And Ina Garten because she brings so much joy to what she does.

What are your hobbies/passions/interests outside the world of food, wine and work?:

I love sports, both as a spectator and participant. I love to watch football, and I golf, run and bike. My other hobby is travel, and I will go anywhere. I love old, dirty cities.

What’s your comfort food and why?

A big bowl of soup that reminds me of growing up.

If you were not in the food or wine business, what would you be doing?

Without a doubt, I would be a sportswriter.

What is the most memorable thing you’ve ever tasted?

Lately, I’ve really been enjoying Israeli and Middle Eastern food.

What recent travels have you taken that have inspired you?

Israel always inspires me. Also, Egypt. And India with their flavors, colors and what they do there.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

My children.

We just handed you a glass of bubbly. Now please make a toast to summer on the East End.

Here’s to a wonderful summer of sunshine, good friends, great food, fabulous wines, a lot of fun and making memories!

For tickets and more information on all Dan’s Taste 2021 events, visit DansTaste.com. And to learn more about William Greenberg Desserts, visit wmgreenbergdesserts.com.