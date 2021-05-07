Dan’s Taste 2021 Chefs: Drew Hiatt, Preston House & Hotel

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Repping Riverhead’s wildly popular Preston House & Hotel at Dan’s Taste 2021 is Chef Drew Hiatt. He wowed guests at the inaugural Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons in 2019, and this year, he’s ready to amaze guests at Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork on Saturday, July 10.

First word (or words) that comes to mind when you hear “Taste of Summer?”

Drew.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Community, seasons, purveyors, products.

You can invite three people, living or dead, to your dinner party. Who are they, and what would that meal be?

My sister (deceased), my uncle (deceased) and my wife (alive). We would eat a lot of Filipino food.

What’s your favorite dish to prepare, and do you enjoy eating it as much as preparing it?

Steak, I love to cook and eat steak.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?

If you ever find yourself in a comfortable situation (life, work, etc.), put yourself in an uncomfortable situation, and you will grow. If you don’t, you will just stay stagnant and never move on in life.

Share your funniest/most unforgettable/oddest kitchen incident.

I would say walking in on someone fornicating in a storage room.

Who do you most admire in the food/wine world and why?

Myself, because loving thyself is important.

What is going to be the “next big thing” on the East End food scene?

The Preston House.

What are your hobbies/passions/interests outside the world of food, wine and work?

Gardening, my wife and daughter, hanging out with friends and barbecue, playing dice, going to the beach, blowing stuff up.

What’s your comfort food and why?

I love pasta, New England seafood (clam chowder), oh, and, of course, steak.

If you were not in the food or wine business, what would you be doing?

Either making knives or designing commercial kitchens, maybe architecture of some sort.

What is the most memorable thing you’ve ever tasted?

Sea squirt.

What recent travels have you taken that have inspired you?

When I went to Mexico last year, it was very inspiring, especially the culinary and hospitality aspects.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

My daughter, Aislin.

What’s a unique kitchen ritual you practice?

Chanting and whispering sweet nothings.

What has surprised you the most about working in the East End culinary scene?

How excited people will get about your food.

What is your go-to karaoke song?

“Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang” by Dr. Dre.

It’s your last weekend on earth—what’s the menu?

Steak, ice cream, caviar, Champagne, fried chicken.

We just handed you a glass of bubbly. Now please make a toast to summer on the East End.

I love summer! Hear ye, hear ye, come hither to thy lord.

For tickets and more information on all Dan’s Taste 2021 events, visit DansTaste.com. And to learn more about The Preston House & Hotel, visit theprestonhouseandhotel.com.