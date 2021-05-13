Dan’s Taste 2021 Chefs: Bruce Miller, Windamere at Strong’s Water Club

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Beloved North Fork chef Bruce Miller is now the brains behind the Windamere at Strong’s Water Club menu, and the seafood savant couldn’t be a better match for this historic waterside destination. Taste his latest creations at Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork on Saturday, July 10.

First word (or words) that comes to mind when you hear “Taste of Summer?”

Seafood.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

The local bounty of the East End, as well as my cooks, who, when inspired, are always wanting to learn more.

You can invite three people, living or dead, to your dinner party. Who are they, and what would that meal be?

My pops, grandfather and grandma, all deceased. Serving them a Scottish breakfast until our bellies are full!

What’s your favorite dish to prepare, and do you enjoy eating it as much as preparing it?

I love serving sea scallops and love eating them raw, fresh with a little salt.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?

To always have fun in what you’re doing in life.

Who do you most admire in the food/wine world and why?

Bourdain, he lived his life working soooo hard, and then was able to see the coolest food scenes on earth.

What is going to be the “next big thing” on the East End food scene?

Peconic Escargot is going to be huge! Love the work Chef Taylor Knapp has been doing to make a dream a reality.

What are your hobbies/passions/interests outside the world of food, wine and work?

I love to go fishing, and I love visiting local vineyards.

What’s your comfort food and why?

POPCORN! I love the crunch, salty and buttery flavor of it.

If you were not in the food or wine business, what would you be doing?

I would be a banker on Wall Street.

What is the most memorable thing you’ve ever tasted?

A wine from Bordeaux, France made in 1860. Closed my eyes to take a sip, and it felt like I travelled in time.

What recent travels have you taken that have inspired you?

Due to COVID, I’ve simply been tasting food up and down the East Coast. Lots of great flavors, by lots of great chefs.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

Being engaged to my fiancé!

What’s a unique kitchen ritual you practice?

Play a certain song before service starts every day. Come and find out what it is.

What has surprised you the most about working in the East End culinary scene?

At this point, I’m not surprised by much in career out here.

We just handed you a glass of bubbly. Now please make a toast to summer on the East End.

Here’s to guys, gals and nonbinary pals!

For tickets and more information on all Dan’s Taste 2021 events, visit DansTaste.com. And to learn more about Windamere at Strong’s Water Club, visit windamerenofo.com.