Top 5 East End Virtual Events This Weekend: Memorial Day 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

East End institutions are offering many opportunities to engage in exhilarating events and enriching programs virtually in the days ahead. Here are this week’s top East End virtual events—including Drawdown the Future: Conversation for Our Changing Times and more!

Yoga with Jillian

Friday, May 28, 10 a.m.

Reduce stress, eliminate toxins and simply relax. Learn to cope using the magic of yoga in the comfort of your own home. Get ready to deepen your mind-body connection with this calming and fluid yoga sequence. Registration is free but required.

quoguelibrary.org

Kleine Kammermusik: Grandeur et Tendresse

Friday, May 28, 7:30 p.m.

Five-piece Kleine Kammermusik joins Twin Forks Musicivic for a virtual performance of “Aires” from French Baroque opera. Registration is free but required.

twinforksmusicivic.org

Celebrity Birds of New York

Wednesday, June 2, 7 p.m.

New Yorkers take celebrities in stride—except maybe when the celebrity is a bird. From pale male to, most recently, the great snowy owl on the Great Lawn, New Yorkers have flocked to these highfliers. Join the East End libraries and Thomas Hynes, author of Wild City, as he discusses these avian New York City residents and visitors.

631-288-3335 ext.4, westhamptonlibrary.com

Drawdown the Future: Conversation for Our Changing Times

Wednesdays through June 23, 7 p.m.

This informative four-panel virtual series is designed to start a community conversation about ways everyone can help create a better future, and how society can start now to take actions that transition us into a regenerative, circular economy for all. The series will focus on eating for the future, lawn and landscape for the future, seafood for the future and fashion for the future. To register for the series, email Drawdown East End.

[email protected], hamptonbayslibrary.org

Strike a Pose On-Demand

Now through June 13.

In 1990, seven young male dancers—six gay, one straight—joined Madonna on her most controversial tour. On stage and in the iconic film Truth or Dare, they showed the world how to express yourself. Now, 25 years later, they reveal the truth about life during and after the tour, when they were ambassadors to the world on behalf of the LGBTQ community during the height of the AIDS epidemic. Strike a Pose is a dramatic tale about overcoming shame and finding the courage to be who you are. Rental tickets are $5.

whbpac.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.