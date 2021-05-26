The Return of East Hampton Point, Now EHP Resort & Marina

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Dock-to-diners, rejoice! The iconic East Hampton Point is reopening as EHP Resort & Marina, and it includes all the bells and whistles that make a great spot in the Hamptons, from a spectacular waterfront restaurant for dining or parties to the historic renovated cottages to the sunsets—oh, the sunsets.

The five-acre property off Three Mile Harbor Road is completing its first phase of a multimillion-dollar transformation, and is opening this weekend with reservations available for dining at the new Sí Sí restaurant, and for its reimagined accommodations as well.

Executive Chef Dane Sayles, formerly of Gurney’s Resorts, is offering an innovative twist on dishes from Spain, Italy, Morocco, Turkey and Greece, focusing, of course, on fresh and local ingredients.

Some menu items include a signature seafood paella, a selection of handmade pastas (like wild mushroom tortellini, served with morel mushrooms, crispy leeks and formaggio di fossa fondue), and Branzino, filled with baby spinach, roasted mushrooms and olives; then roasted whole and carved table side, and served with garlic chili oil.

Dishes can be paired with world-class wines or a stellar cocktail. In honor of the fabulous sunsets on view from the restaurant and deck, there’s even a Sunset Hour menu. Periodic live music from a rotating series of local artists and DJs will complete the experience. With seating for over 300 guests both inside and out, Sí Sí will be ideal for indulgent lunches or brunches, dinner with friends and private events to celebrate special occasions.

But wait, there’s more! EHP’s common areas and guest rooms have been redesigned, playing into the resort’s overall Mediterranean-inspired vibe. Blending the historic exteriors with modern interiors, the design theme features neutral tones, pops of color, contemporary furnishings and luxury amenities like Frette bedding and Acqua di Parma products.

The sumptuous accommodations can accommodate couples or small groups, with a choice of four suites, ranging from one to three bedrooms, and 13 one- and two-bedroom cottages. Many of the cottages come complete with outdoor decks.

For those looking to grab a quick bite before starting their day, EHP’s Buongiorno offers gourmet Italian pastries, grab-and-go beverages, an espresso bar and snacks (like freshly baked pizza and salads) throughout the day. Guests will also be able to take home part of the EHP experience through thoughtfully selected merchandise available at the Resort Shop in Buongiorno.