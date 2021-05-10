Stony Brook Southampton Students Will Require COVID Vaccine by Fall

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

SUNY Stony Brook Southampton students will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before being allowed back onto campus for in-person classes this fall, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

The same is true for students at all SUNY and CUNY schools, as well as some private colleges and universities.

“Let’s make a global statement: You cannot go back to school in person in September unless you have a vaccine,” Cuomo said. “That will be a major motivator to get the vaccine. If you have to get the vaccine by September why wouldn’t you get it now.”

Many Long Islanders attend SUNY schools in upstate New York, as well, and will now need the vaccine before traveling to school.

Cuomo did not say if teachers or faculty are also required to receive the vaccine in time for the fall semester. A SUNY faculty union said they welcomed the governor’s announcement but important details still need to be worked out.

-Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech, amNewYork Metro