Sushi Rolls Up to Blu Mar Hamptons

Even though it has a Main Street address in Southampton, Blu Mar feels miles away from the hustle and bustle of a major road. The inside features soaring ceilings, and the outside patio, with its linen tablecloths, conjures up images of dining in Greece or elsewhere in the Mediterranean.

The restaurant, owned by Zach Erdem of 75 Main, also in Southampton, specializes in Mediterranean seafood, with a mouthwatering menu featuring fish in all its forms.

And now, a touch of the East comes to Blu Mar—a sushi menu, which will be available in the new Buddha Lounge at Blu Mar, a more casual area featuring a tent, comfortable seating and the ability to order drinks and appetizers for those looking for lighter fare.

Justin Shiller, a manager at the restaurant, is proud of Blu Mar’s quality of purchase, referring to local fish and produce as being the mainstay of the menu.

During a sushi tasting, the chef brought out samples of tuna tataki (so fresh it was practically swimming), and several tasty rolls—one featuring tuna wrapped around crispy rice (“all the rage now,” said Erdem with a smile) and a spicy shrimp tempura roll with mango and sriracha. A veggie roll featured fresh asparagus and tasted as if it had just been picked.

Sashimi was next, including a salmon that had been marinated, and was exceptionally delicious.

For those in the mood for something other than sushi, Blu Mar Hamptons offers lunch and dinner seven days a week. There are interesting spins on classic dishes; for example, guacamole made with charcoaled zucchini and served up with chips and salsa as a starter, but also roasted ribs with lemongrass served over green bamboo rice, a colorful vegan salad and handcrafted pasta, including gluten-free choices.

“Try the key lime pie,” offered a customer from another table. “It’s superb.”

“So is the lobster roll,” added her companion.

“We really like to think there’s something for everyone,” Shiller said, with a grin.

The grilled whole fish of the day is always whatever is freshest. And there’s veal chop, steak, Scottish salmon and more dishes that will delight the mouth and fill the belly.

But those who are looking for a light bite can stop in and relax at the Buddha Lounge at Blu Mar. The sushi menu goes live this week.

Blu Mar Hamptons is located at 136 Main Street, Southampton. The phone number is 631-488-4570. Reservations are suggested. blumarhamptons.com