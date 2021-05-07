Top 5 East End Outdoor Activities This Weekend: May 7, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Summer on the East End means ample opportunity to enjoy the fresh air and warm sunlight of the great outdoors. Here are this week’s top East End outdoor activities—including the Golfing with the Owls fundraiser at Sebonack Golf Club and more!

Group Fitness at Herrick Park

Saturday, May 8, 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Join Wellness East Hampton for an immersive outdoor fitness class at Herrick Park. Registration is required. Wellness East Hampton gives you the opportunity to explore a range of topics presented by experts in the wellness industry to increase your quality of life and support small businesses.

67 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. discoverthehamptons.net

Migratory Songbird Day Walk

Saturday, May 8, 9 a.m.

In honor of International Migratory Songbird Day, the New York State Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation is hosting a walk through Hallock State Park Preserve. The group will meet in the upper parking lot before the start time. Phone reservations are required.

6062 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-315-5475, parks.ny.gov

Barcelona Neck Hike

Saturday, May 8, 10 a.m.

Rich in history, ecology and panoramic views, Barcelona Neck is a gem of a place to explore. With nearly 700 acres in which to ramble about, the wetlands, wooded swamps and forest offer a wonderland of hiking. Meet East Hampton Trails Preservations Society walk leader Steve Murray and the group next to the Sag Harbor Golf Course clubhouse.

Barcelona Neck Road, Sag Harbor. 917-797-6265, ehtps.org

Golfing with the Owls

Tuesday, May 11, 10:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

Golfing with the Owls, one of Quogue Wildlife Refuge’s biggest fundraisers, begins at 10:30 a.m. with registration and continental breakfast in the Sebonack Golf Club clubhouse, followed by a shotgun start at noon, a barbecue lunch on turn and a 4:30 p.m. awards reception with cocktails and sandwiches. Guests will have the opportunity to meet some of the non-releasable wildlife cared for at the Quogue Wildlife Refuge.

405 Sebonac Road, Southampton. quoguewildliferefuge.org

Cherry Blossom Festival

Now through June 21.

Venture on a self-guided walking tour of Greenport Village’s more than 300 cherry blossom trees and indulge in blossom-themed refreshments and gifts offered by participating local businesses. Free maps will be available at all participating businesses and at the AgroCouncil information center in the lobby of the Greenporter Hotel.

326 Front Street, Greenport. greenportvillage.com

