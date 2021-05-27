Top 5 East End Outdoor Activities This Weekend: Memorial Day 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Summer on the East End means ample opportunity to enjoy the fresh air and warm sunlight of the great outdoors. Here are this week’s top East End outdoor activities—including the Mighty North Fork Triathlon and more!

Black Racer Snake Walk

Saturday, May 29, 9:30 a.m.

South Fork Natural History Museum Board President Andy Sabin, known as the “Salamander Commander,” is actually just as interested in snakes as he is in salamanders, and he’s leading the adventure into Vineyard Field in search of the beautiful and beneficial black racer snake. Registration is $10; kids $7.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. [email protected], sofo.org

The Secret Garden Tour

Saturday, May 29, 2 p.m.

Shelter Island Historical Society’s Secret Garden Tour guests will delve into the philosophy behind the one-acre garden near Coecles Harbor with its over 5,000 plants—some in bloom every month of the year. A series of garden rooms take visitors on an extended journey making a full circle around the property, an ongoing experiment where ornamental and native, formal and wild are asked to harmonize through the seasonal drama of light, sound and scent. Tickets are $30.

16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org

Mighty North Fork Triathlon

Sunday, May 30.

While this is a great event for everyone, it is a particularly great race for first-time triathletes. It is a beautiful course with a calm bay swim then a mostly flat, scenic bike course and an equally scenic run. Held in the heart of the North Fork wine region, this event has something for athletes and spectators alike.

eventpowerli.com

Everyday Heroes Virtual Dash

June 1–June 30.

This virtual walk/run/bike effort aims to unite Sun River Health staff and the community to keep healthy during social distancing, while supporting Sun River Health’s Employee Emergency Response Fund. Run, walk or ride wherever, whenever, indoors or out, just don’t forget to log your miles. Registration is $40.

sunriver.org/foundation/events

Pop-Up Plein Air Series

Thursdays through July 1, 10 a.m.

The Bridgehampton Museum and artist Barbara Thomas present a five-week plein air class accessible to all skill levels, ages 15 and up. Beginning June 3, students will create a portfolio of gouache watercolor landscapes at different locations around Bridgehampton. Those who wish, will create a book of their work by using a Japanese-style binding technique. Students are responsible for their own supplies. Registration is $375.

Bridgehampton. [email protected], bhmuseum.org

