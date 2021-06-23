Dan’s Taste Presents Chefs of the North Fork on July 10

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The North Fork’s premier summer event, Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork, returns with a new venue, new lineup of chefs and all-new dishes and libations to taste. Whether you were among the lucky few to secure a ticket to past years’ events, or you have yet to experience any Dan’s Taste event, this is about as can’t-miss as one dining experience can get. This one-of-a-kind North Fork culinary celebration takes place Saturday, July 10.

At its core, Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork is a celebration of all things North Fork—the bucolic farmland and vineyards, the bountiful waters and the talented people who harvest the land and sea to create edible works of art. Gathering over a dozen of the most beloved North Fork chefs under one roof promises an exclusively curated dining experience packed with fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

The casual indoor evening starts with a bespoke cocktail hour followed by a perfectly crafted five-course seated dinner and then decadent desserts. Each course of farm-to-table and dock-to-dish delicacies is paired with an incredible wine produced and bottled by the unrivaled North Fork wineries—including Paumanok Vineyards, Palmer Vineyards, Pindar Vineyards, Lenz Winery, McCall Wines and Borghese Vineyard & Winery—all of which are redefining the grape-to-glass experience and establishing the Long Island wine region among the world’s most well-respected. In addition, craft beer and cocktails will be served.

This year’s all-star roster of chefs includes:

ADAM KAUFER of Grace & Grit in Southold

DREW HIATT of The Preston House & Hotel in Riverhead

STEVEN AMARAL of North Fork Chocolate Company in Aquebogue

STEPHAN BOGARDUS of The Halyard at Soundview Greenport in Greenport

TAYLOR KNAPP of PAWPAW in Greenport

MARISSA DRAGO of Main Road Biscuit in Jamesport

URSULA XVII of Disset Chocolate in Cutchogue

BRUCE MILLER of Windamere at Strong’s Water Club in Mattituck

MIKE JEANTY of Claudio’s Restaurant in Greenport

JOHN FRASER of North Fork Table & Inn in Souhtold

CHEO AVILA of KonTiki in Greenport

JUSTIN SCHWARTZ of Mattitaco in Mattituck

NOAH SCHWARTZ of Noah’s in Greenport & The Chequit in Shelter Island Heights

These chefs won’t be meeting under just any roof—they’ll be meeting, for the first time at a Dan’s Taste event, at the stunning Atlantis Banquets & Events. The venue offers unmatched views of the Peconic River, a gorgeous and unique backdrop that elevates the already magical evening even further and assures unforgettable memories for years to come.

As is Dan’s Taste tradition, a portion of ticket proceeds will benefit local 501(c)(3) organizations. This year’s nonprofits include Little Flower Children and Family Services of New York, a charity serving people with developmental disabilities across Long Island and New York City; All For The East End (AFTEE), which raises funds for more than 1,000 East End charity organizations and helps those in need directly through its Feed the Need program; and US Autism Homes, which provides safe, independent and joyful living for autistic adults living in Southampton and beyond.

Once again, Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons is on Saturday, July 10 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at Atlantis Banquets & Events, located at 431 East Main Street, Riverhead. Tickets are $165 and extremely limited, so head to DansTaste.com to grab yours before you miss out on this one-of-a-kind culinary experience. The event is intended only for adults at least 21 years of age.

There are several more Dan’s Taste events this season! Dan’s Rosé Soirée arrives at Nova’s Ark in Water Mill on July 24 and is followed by Dan’s GrillHampton and Dan’s Taste of Two Forks in August 21. Dan’s Clambake hits Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina on August 28, and Dan’s Dinner in the Vines comes to Peconic Bay Vineyards on September 25. Tickets to all Dan’s Taste 2021 events are available now at DansTaste.com.