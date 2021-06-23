Four Signs Your Air Conditioning Needs Help 

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A summer without air conditioning means you’ll be spending an inordinate amount of time at bowling alleys or movie theaters. But with a resource like Dan’s Papers Home Pros, which is loaded with HVAC professionals, you can easily troubleshoot any AC issues and continue to stream Netflix in the cool of your living room. Here are four signs that your AC needs some TLC.

Warm Air

On a hot day, warm air blowing out of your cooling unit is cause for panic. Is the thermostat switched to cooling mode? Set it lower than your home’s current temperature and if warm air is still blowing, it might be a busted compressor. Make that call.

Insufficient Airflow

Often a sign that your air filter is clogged or you’ve got a broken motor, this is the most obvious sign that your AC unit isn’t working correctly. To get proper airflow you might consider trying an energy-recovery ventilator, which exchanges stale air with fresh air, or employ zoning systems. Or better yet, call a heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) professional.

Water Leaks

Whether it’s refrigerant or condensation, the only liquids you want accumulating in your home this summer are cocktails. Pooled water or an active leak around your air conditioner means you’ve got a problem that’s really “not cool” — damage to your home.

Unusual Noises

Rattling or buzzing noises suggest a loose part and can be easily fixable. But a whistling or grinding noise is different and usually only gets worse. Time for a professional tune-up.

