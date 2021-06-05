Noyac Golf Club Donates $50K To Sag Harbor Food Pantry

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A check for $50,000 was presented to longtime director of the Sag Harbor Food Pantry Evelyn

Ramunno by members of the Noyac Golf Club, who raised the funds with the pantry in mind. Ramunno expects to use part of the funds to purchase a walk-in freezer, allowing the pantry

to more efficiently provide non-shelf stable food to its clients.

“The numbers of families we serve grew dramatically during the pandemic,” to almost 500 people, says Ramunno, “We spend thousands of dollars or more every week, for dairy, produce, meats. Having access to better and larger freezer space will enable us to purchase perishable products more economically,” she continues.

“We are so grateful to have the support of Noyac Golf Club. This is a significant donation, and it will make a tangible difference.”

Noyac Golf Club, founded in 1963, is a private, members-only club. Considered a hidden gem in an area known for exceptional golf courses, Noyac will host the Long Island Amateur Tournament this summer.

The effort to support neighbors in need was initiated by a committee of club members led by Steve Maietta. “Noyac has been a part of the Sag Harbor community for nearly 60 years. The pandemic has been hardest on the most vulnerable in our population. Our members have been fortunate, and we felt it was important to help right here in our own backyard,” he says.

The Sag Harbor Food Pantry is located in the Old Whalers’ Church at 44 Union Street, Sag

Harbor and is open for food distribution on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon.

For more information, call 631-725-0437 or email [email protected]