Martha Stewart Exits Hamptons, Flo Rida in Southampton & More

Robert Kraft had an 80th birthday to remember. The festivities began on June 4 at 75 Main in Southampton where the owner of the New England Patriots was joined by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin for dinner. Although the billionaire’s actual birthday was June 5, on June 6, he found a new blue Bentley near the doorstep of his new $43 million Hamptons mansion, courtesy of Rubin, Jay-Z and rapper Meek Mill. The men have worked closely together since 2019 when they co-founded the Reform Alliance, which works towards criminal justice and prison reform in the United States. Kraft, who also celebrated reaching the milestone age with his girlfriend, Dana Blumberg, also reportedly received a puppy from talent guru Ari Emanuel.

While HBO Max has not confirmed that any new episodes of Gossip Girl were shot in the Hamptons, one of the show’s stars Thomas Doherty and model Yasmin Wijnaldum recently made a couple debut at the Surf Lodge in Montauk. Along with Doherty, the new iteration of Gossip Girl will also feature Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith.

The blogosphere is buzzing that after rebounding with Ben Affleck, following her break-up with fiance Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez is ready to kick off this new chapter in her romantic life by moving to Los Angeles with Affleck. Lopez and Rodriguez, along with her twins Max and Emme, quarantined at her $10 million home in Water Mill during the pandemic in 2020.

Rapper Flo Rida was spotted giving live performances on June 6 at Blu Mar and Buddha Lounge in Southampton. Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer‘s daughter, Avery Singer, was also spotted at Blu Mar celebrating her 26th birthday and former reality star Jill Zarin dined at 75 Main in Southampton the weekend of June 4.

Before the Food Network, before celebrity chefs, before Rachael Ray there was East Hampton’s Bill Boggs. “I pioneered the concept of eating and being on television at the same time,” he told LTV’s Jean Shafiroff this week. “That lofty notion can be ascribed to me and will be the only line in my New York Times obit,” he said with chuckle. The segment, launched on his Midday program, was eventually pitched to the Food Network. They bit. “I took Duchess Sarah Ferguson, Whoopi Goldberg, Joan Rivers all to their favorite restaurants. The Food Network paid me to have lunch with Sophia Loren.”

Jay-Z, Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger — your new mancave is opening this weekend in Southampton. Besim’s Fine Cigars has moved from Jobs Lane to Jagger Lane. “Now across from Stop and Shop you can Stop and Smoke,” says owner Besim Cujak with a grin. The Fathers Day grand opening will have cigarmaker Willie Flores whose family can trace their roots back to Cuba. “All Puff Daddies are welcome to drop by. There’s food and a big screen TV so some guys may never leave,” Cujak adds. We think he’s kidding.

According to Roger Friedman‘s “Showbiz 411,” Martha Stewart is taking leave of the Hamptons once and for all. “To celebrate her exit — she’ll still make guest appearances — Stewart was one of the hosts of a mega A list Southampton book party for New York Times Pulitzer Prizewinning historian and architecture writer Paul Goldberger on the site of the historic Atterbury Estate just renovated and put on the market by Brooklyn DUMBO developer billionaire David Walentas,” writes Friedman. In attendance were PR goddess Peggy Siegal and Brooke Shields. Stewart’s home, listed for $8.4 mil, was, according to Friedman, snapped up by “former Huffington Post investor and publisher and one time David Letterman publicist Kenneth Lerer.”