Top 5 East End Outdoor Activities This Weekend: June 11, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Summer on the East End means ample opportunity to enjoy the fresh air and warm sunlight of the great outdoors. Here are this week’s top East End outdoor activities—including Greek Night Out at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons and more!

LVIS Silent Auction & Mini-Fair

Saturday, June 12, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

The annual LVIS silent auction is an online event this year, with virtual bidding running until the in-person fair on Saturday. There are lots of great prizes to win—golfing at private clubs, food, wine, travel, resorts and more. Food will be provided by the Harbor Bistro Mobile Kitchen.

95 Main Street, East Hampton. lvis.org

NFCT Building on Tradition Gala

Saturday, June 12, 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.

The theme of the North Fork Community Theatre’s 13th annual Building on Tradition Gala is “concert by the bay” and will take place at Veterans Park, located at the corner of Peconic Bay Boulevard and Bay Avenue in Mattituck. Patrons can choose to attend either the 2 p.m. or 6 p.m. seating. Tickets are $100–$150.

Veterans Park, Mattituck. nfct.com

Greek Night Out

June 12 & 13, 5–9 p.m.

Enjoy an evening of family fun, food, raffles and prizes under the stars with the Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons’ Greek Night Out. The menu includes gyro, souvlaki, pastitsio, moussaka, Greek cheese and spinach pies, frappe, homemade baklava and plenty of refreshments. Whether you plan on dining on the lawn or taking your Greek banquet to-go, be sure to pre-order your meal online.

111 St. Andrews Road, Southampton. dormitionhamptons.org/ greeknight

Lazy Point and Napeague Bike Ride & Tour

Sunday, June 13, 10 a.m.

Join naturalist Mike Bottini at the fish factory on Cranberry Hole Road to talk about the formation of the Amagansett Walking Dunes and the history of the fish factory. He will talk about the blooming orchids and the insectivorous just off the road. Then join Nancy Brody on a 20-mile bike ride. Meet at Amagansett Library.

215 Main Street, Amagansett. 646-263-8560, [email protected], ehtps.org

Montauk Blessing of the Fleet

Sunday, June 13, 5 p.m.

Standing aboard a Viking fleet vessel, the clergy will bless the boats as they pass town dock. They will then gather at the Harbor Buoy for the laying of the Remembrance Wreaths. The National Anthem will be sung by Renee Akkalam and taps will be by David DaSilva.

Montauk. montaukchamber.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.