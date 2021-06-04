Top 5 East End Outdoor Activities This Weekend: June 4, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Summer on the East End means ample opportunity to enjoy the fresh air and warm sunlight of the great outdoors. Here are this week’s top East End outdoor activities—including Indigenous Eco-Therapy with Tuktu Paddle Tours and more!

D-D-D Sale & Auction Benefit Gala

Saturday, June 5.

Southampton Fresh Air Home’s 29th annual Decorators-Designers-Dealers Sale & Auction will be held as four separate, two-hour, limited-capacity shopping windows. As always, the fabulous furniture sale will feature designer furniture and rare antiques, gently used and new home furnishings, decorative accessories and much more. Expect a silent auction, cocktails and delicious treats throughout the day.

36 Barkers Island Road, Southampton. sfah.org

LIAPA Big Rig Show

Sunday, June 6, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Witness big rigs, bigger demonstrations and more at the annual Long Island Antique Power Association show.

5951 Sound Avenue, Northville. liapa.net

Natural & Cultural History Walk

Sunday, June 6, 11 a.m.

This one-mile walk will show participants some of Hallock State Park Preserve’s natural history, birds and botany, and the group will also discuss the long human history that has altered the park. Registration is required and parking is $8.

6062 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-315-5475, parks.ny.gov

Indigenous Eco-Therapy with Tuktu Paddle Tours

Tuesday, June 8, 6 p.m.

Tuktu Paddle Tours offer a unique experience of the Shinnecock Peninsula, while comparing and contrasting the wild habit of the Shinnecock Nation with the luxurious Hamptons.Paddle along in your own kayak or canoe. Guided tours are $50, and there’s an additional $35 fee foranyone that needs to rent a single-person kayak, two-person kayak or three-person canoe. Email registration is required.

100 Montauk Highway, Southampton. [email protected], southamptonartscenter.org

Everyday Heroes Virtual Dash

Now through June 30.

This virtual walk/run/bike effort aims to unite Sun River Health staff and the community to keep healthy during social distancing, while supporting Sun River Health’s Employee Emergency Response Fund. Run, walk or ride wherever, whenever, indoors or out, just don’t forget to log your miles. Registration is $40.

sunriver.org/foundation/events

