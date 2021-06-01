Weill Cornell Medicine Is Coming to the Hamptons

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Coming summer 2021—another reason to love the Hamptons! Weill Cornell Medicine, in partnership with NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, is coming to your neighborhood to deliver primary care and reproductive medicine services in one central location in Southampton.

The care team at Weill Cornell Medicine is committed to delivering outstanding, world-class patient care with compassion and concern for each person. Our providers are looking forward to caring for you and your loved ones locally. Weill Cornell Medicine physicians are expert providers of primary and specialty care to people from the metropolitan New York City area, across the United States, and around the world.

To learn more, please visit weillcornell.org/southampton. We will be opening soon at 2 Montauk Highway, Southampton.